Martha Stewart Documents Her Prep for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Party: 'Getting Ready'

Martha Stewart is a vision in gold.

The lifestyle icon and television personality, 81, stepped out to celebrate her new cover for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Thursday evening, and offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how she prepared her look for the night in an Instagram post.

In a photo, Stewart posed in a long-sleeved gold, shimmery Jenny Pakham gown. The Martha Stewart Living founder could be seen running a hand through her hair as she looked off to the side.

"Getting ready for the @si_swimsuit red carpet!" she captioned the post, tagging several others who had a hand in her look, including Prada for her shoes, The John Barrett Salon for her hair and makeup artist Nicole Daisy Toye for her glam.

Stewart also thanked Harry Winston for her jewelry, which she noted was borrowed from her daughter.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

In a second post, Stewart shared a close-up snap of herself putting on a pair of gold earrings for the evening.

"Putting on the bling!!!!!!" she captioned the shot.

On her Instagram Story, Stewart also posted some behind-the-scenes shots of the Sports Illustrated cover party, which took place at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

Offering a sneak peek at the drinks at the event, which included Stewart's Chard and Lighter Chard, the star also shared a shot of a table at the party, which was decorated with a champagne bottle with her face on it, along with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in a frame.

Stewart — who is one of four cover models for this year's magazine, alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader — told PEOPLE that posing for the cover was a "once in a lifetime" gig.

"It should have been 30 years ago," Stewart said with a laugh. "That would have been great. It was not a goal I set for myself, but once asked, I thought to myself, let's do it!"

"It's important to stand up to challenges, whether they're beauty challenges or intellectual challenges, even philanthropic challenges," she explained. "To be able to stand up and do it — to me — is so fun! And this is accomplishing something that not everybody would accomplish."