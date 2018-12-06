Martha Stewart Announces Partnership with Payless, Launches an Affordable New Line of Footwear

Martha Stewart is taking her talents to the shoe department!

The lifestyle guru, 77, announced on Wednesday that she has partnered with Payless to launch an affordable line of footwear. The “Martha Everyday” collection will feature various types of “chic” and stylish shoes, including stilettos, flats, mules, and slingbacks.

“I am thrilled to partner with Payless to design a line of footwear that’s both beautiful and affordable,” Stewart said in a statement. “For as long as I’ve been in business my goal has been to deliver well-made, beautiful products to my audience, at the right price.”

“Payless has the same goal, making them a perfect partner to collaborate with to create gorgeous shoes that our customers can afford,” she continued.

Currently, the line offers 12 different shoes, ranging in style and color, which can be purchased for an affordable price at no more than $35.

While most designs are made in neutral tones, such as black, brown, and tan, Stewart also offers some shoes in her exclusive and festive “gliver” option. The gray-silver color is subtle, yet sparkly and would be perfect to match any festive holiday attire.

This is not the first time that Stewart has dabbled in the fashion world.

Last May, the lifestyle expert teamed up with the television network, QVC, and her brand, Sequential Brands Group, to create skincare, fashion apparel, and food and beverage lines.

Like her footwear line, Stewart brought her perfectly curated and crafted lifestyle to the masses, with a clothing line of shirts, blouses, pants, and jackets that were all high-quality and all under $65.

During the launch party, where the star unveiled her line, Stewart explained that creating clothing that maintained its new appearance after several washes was due in part to her careful attention to detail.

“It’s a big challenge because you have to find the right fabric; you have to find the right manufacturing,” she told PEOPLE about making clothes at an affordable price point. “You have to find people who care about the quality. The number of stitches per inch. I care about that stuff. I count stitches per inch.”

The lifestyle expert has also previously debuted a new collection of home fragrances at Macy’s and launched her own curated collection of wines called Martha Stewart Wine Co.

The “Martha Everyday” shoe collection is now available online at Payless.com.