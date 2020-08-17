Martha Hunt Says Returning to Set for Her Bulgari Campaign Was a Moment She'll 'Never Forget'

For supermodel Martha Hunt, jewelry is an instant mood-booster. Whether it be a statement necklace, classic gold hoops or a diamond ring, the 31-year-old star tells PEOPLE that adding a bit of bling is the most effortless and effective way to elevate any outfit — so her latest gig is a perfect fit.

On Monday, Hunt was named the newest face of Bulgari, joining the iconic brand's star-studded line-up of ambassadors including Zendaya, Naomi Scott, Kris Wu and Lily Aldridge. The campaign also marked the first photo shoot Hunt conducted after the industry shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Courtesy of BVLGARI, images by Greg Swales

“That was a day I'll never forget because it was my first time shooting post-quarantine,” she says of the campaign, shot in Soho. “I was thrilled for many reasons, mostly to be working with Bulgari. It was something that we discussed before the shutdown. I didn't know if it would actually end up happening.”

Hunt — who considers Bulgari the "epitome of Italian glamour and sophisticated design" — shares that she was "grateful" to be working with a New York-based team again "because we had been missing that sense of community" during quarantine.

Image zoom Courtesy of BVLGARI, images by Greg Swales

"On top of that, I got to wear all this beautiful jewelry from Bulgari (including B.zero1 and Serpenti pieces). So it felt like a Cinderella moment," she says. "This [campaign] has been such a silver lining during these uncertain times."

She shared the news with fans and followers on Instagram on Monday, writing, "So excited to finally be able to announce that I am joining the @bulgari family as their US ambassador! This is a dream come true and I could not be more grateful to represent such an iconic brand. Thank you for this honor✨ #Bvlgari #Bvlgarifamily #Bvlgariambassador #Serpenti #SerpentiTubogas."

"Welcome to the family! ❤️❤️❤️" Bulgari commented under the post.

Even while cooped up inside with fiancé Jason McDonald, Hunt says she was still getting dressed up for Zoom meetings — especially with accessories.

"I feel like I've been using more jewelry than I normally do for sure," she says. "It's such a quick way to be like, okay, I'm chic."

Image zoom Courtesy of BVLGARI, images by Greg Swales

Aside from preparing for her Bulgari campaign and working from home, the supermodel has been enjoying some extra time with her future husband.

The couple had to postpone their wedding but ultimately, Hunt says, "this is going to make us stronger." Jokingly adding, "If we can spend this amount of time around each other [we] can survive anything."