Secret's Out! Martha Hunt Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Jason McDonald

Martha Hunt is sharing a very exciting secret — she’s engaged!

The 30-year-old model announced on Instagram Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend photographer Jason McDonald.

“i have a secret…” Hunt wrote alongside a trio of photos. One showed off her new engagement ring, while the other two featured her and McDonald snuggling up to one another. She tagged the post in Harbour Island, Bahamas.

Several other A-listers offered their congratulations to the couple in the comments, including fellow model Lily Aldridge and pal Cazzie David.

“!!!!!!!!💍!!!!!!!!!!!!” David wrote, to which Hunt replied, “@cazziedavid got a ring on it!!”

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porwoski joked, “WHAT IS IT?!? WHAT’S THE SECRET?!! DON’T LEAVE ME HANGING!!”

Image zoom Martha Hunt Martha Hunt/instagram

Image zoom Martha Hunt, Jason McDonald Martha Hunt/instagram

RELATED: Love Is in the Air: All of the Celebrity Engagements of 2019

Aldridge wrote, “Yayyyyyyy congratulations you two love birds!!!!!!” along with several red heart emojis. Hunt wrote back, saying, “@lilyaldridge love you can’t wait to join the club.”

McDonald also shared the happy news with a pair of black and white photos shared on his own Instagram.

“💍 BEAR-er” he wrote in the caption for the post, which included a photo of the couple’s dog wearing a collar with a heart charm — and the engagement ring! — that read “J + M 1-5-20,” revealing the date that he proposed.

Image zoom Martha Hunt, Jason McDonald Martha Hunt/instagram

The second photo featured his future bride smiling for the camera and flashing her engagement ring.

While Hunt has not spoken much about her relationship with McDonald, the pair reportedly met on a photo shoot in 2015, and the photographer is regularly featured in her social media posts.

Last week, Hunt shared a selfie with her longtime beau, writing, “grateful for this hunk” in the caption.

RELATED: Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt and the Haim Sisters Have a Girls’ Day Out in N.Y.C.

Famously a member of Taylor Swift‘s girl squad, Hunt shared a sweet tribute to the “Lover” singer in honor of her 30th birthday last month.

“T – You’ve kept an open heart when it wasn’t easy. You’ve stayed true to you and I couldn’t be prouder seeing you find your voice and standing firmly behind it. Happy fking birthday!💙you always #89babies” she wrote alongside a slideshow of several photos of the pals.

She also attended Swift’s birthday bash in New York after her performance at Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden.