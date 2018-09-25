Victoria’s Secret PINK is always looking for fun and creative ways to engage with its “PINK Nation” of loyal customers, and for its latest event in celebration of the brand’s app relaunch, the PINK team partnered with DJ/producer Marshmello for a first-ever mobile concert experience. And trust us when we say, they really, really pulled out all the stops.

The brand teamed up with Marshmello (who you may know from his collaborations with Selena Gomez on “Wolves,” Bastille’s “Happier” and Khalid’s “Silence,”) to help relaunch the PINK Nation mobile app. To spread the word, they created an epic day of fun, food and tunes (DJ’d by Marshmello) throughout the city of Chicago.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret PINK

The artist kicked off the day with a meet and greet with PINK Nation members at the brand’s North Michigan Avenue location, then hopped on a decked-out double-decker bus to perform at iconic Chicago locales for PINK fans and city dwellers throughout the day.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret PINK

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret PINK

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret PINK

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” Marshmello tells PEOPLE. “I’ve been looking forward to it all week and I’m very excited to be teaming up with PINK.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the DJ-ing sensation (he has 12 million Instagram followers!), he is notorious for keeping his marshmallow helmet on at all times and rarely speaks. In fact, during an interview with PEOPLE, he texted his responses to our questions.

RELATED: Miranda Kerr and Behati Prinsloo’s Throwback Victoria’s Secret Pink Modeling Pics Will Blow Your Mind

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret PINK

When asked how uncomfortable his helmet is on a scale from 1-10 (10 being the most uncomfortable) he responded with an 8, saying “nothing” will ever compel him to show his face to the public. “The helmet is on for good,” he wrote.

He does occasionally make an exception to his no-talking rule. “I love interacting with the mellogang,” he says about his fan base. “I speak on stage and to them when I meet them.”

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret PINK

Marshmello stopped by Stan’s Donuts & Coffee, Lou Malnati’s Pizza and ended his day of DJ’ing at an event at Navy Pier, with a full DJ set for a very energized crowd, all on top of the PINK-branded bus.

To see a recap of the PINK and Marshmello-filled day, check out the video below.

And if the mini tour of Chicago has you wanting to book a trip to the windy city, Marshmello says his favorite locations throughout the area are definitely Lou Malnati’s Pizza and Millennium Park. “I love shooting pictures there,” he says. “Always a fun time.”