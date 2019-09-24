If you’ve ever gone to Marshalls to buy one thing, and left with a bag full of finds, you’re not alone. But now, you can shop all the latest and greatest details from the retailer from the comfort of your couch. Marshalls just launched its first-ever e-commerce site — and we’ve already spent hours getting lost in its amazing selection of clothes, accessories and home goods.

Just like the store, the website is full of a curated, ever-changing selection of brands shoppers love, all at its beloved lower price points.

“We are thrilled to introduce Marshalls.com, which allows customers to shop Marshalls anytime,” said Mark DeOliveira, Executive Vice President, TJX Digital US in a statement. “This site will feature a unique assortment of the brands and values that Marshalls is known for, and also offer customers the ability to shop through fun, interactive features and curations. We are excited for customers to experience the brand in this new way.”

So what can you expect? Well, first off the website boasts an impressive array of high-end designer clothing and accessories for a fraction of the original cost. A Saint Lauren crossbody bag? Well, it’s originally $1,990, now $1,579.99 on Marshalls.com. Those Christian Louboutin pumps you’ve been saving for? They’re originally $695, down to $549.99 on Marshalls.com.

In addition to high-end finds, there’s still an amazing selection of beloved contemporary and activewear brands in women’s, men’s and kids, plus it has a great selection of its beloved home items that you can find at a steal.

The site also has a few interactive features to keep an eye out for.

First, there’s a “Swipe to Shop” feature which is a “gamified mobile shopping feature” that works a bit like a dating app. Customers can view, then sort product by swiping left or right on items, which they can then buy or save for later.

And like e-commerce sites you already love, Marshalls.com will offer curated shops, like its Fall Style Shop, The Designer Shop and Made in Italy, to offer a curated assortment of unique finds. There is also a special influencer section to guide shoppers to similar categories of items they’re loving right now.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your TJX credit card and get shopping!