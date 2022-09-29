Marrow Fine Debuts Machine Gun Kelly Ring Line with Diamonds from His $30K Billboard Music Awards Manicure

All profits from the MGK collection, which launched on Thursday, will be donated to Shaker Heights High School, where Machine Gun Kelly is an alum 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on September 29, 2022 08:22 PM
Machine Gun Kelly arrives to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Marrow Fine
Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Marrow Fine

Machine Gun Kelly is known for his punk-rock fashion, cotton candy hair and standout luxury manicures – now the masterminds behind the latter are bringing the bling straight from the star's nails right into his fans' hands.

Founder of jewelry brand Marrow Fine Jillian Sassone and Brittney Boyce of Nails of LA joined forces once again for the MGK collection, an 18-piece capsule using the 880 diamonds upcycled from Kelly's iconic $30,000 manicure from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The duo originally teamed up to work on the Mainstream Sellout artist's 11.4 carat nails.

LAS VEGAS, NV - May 15: 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly arrives to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/getty

"Machine Gun Kelly's red carpet moment at the Billboard Awards was such a viral moment for Marrow Fine, and I am so excited to share the final collection with the world," noted Sassone in a press release for the collaboration, which features four new designs with 14k white, yellow and rose gold and either white or black diamonds and launched on Sept. 29.

While it embodies "red carpet history," the MGK collection is crafted with a cause in mind too.

All of the profits made from the pieces, which retail between $1,950-$5,000 on marrowfine.com, will be donated to Shaker Heights High School (through Ohio-based charity Shaker Schools Foundation) where Kelly, né Colson Baker, is an alum.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Marrow Fine
R: Caption . PHOTO: Marrow Fine

Back in May, the Life in Pink star made fashion headlines with his blinged-out set as well as his coordinating red carpet look with fiancée and "twin flame" Megan Fox.

Kelly added more glitz in a Dolce & Gabbana suit with a cropped blazer over a long-sleeved top fully embroidered with Swarovski crystals and DG logos and studded boots. Fox also went daring in a plunging David Korma gown with built-in gloves.

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"Creating MGK's diamond nails was a natural progression of where nail art and jewelry intersect," Sassone told PEOPLE in May of the manicure, which took several months to conceptualize and 10 hours to create.

"Brittney and I have worked on several photoshoots together and we share a lot of synergy from our work ethic to our art. I always feel energized after brainstorming sessions with her because we push each other on what's possible in jewelry and nail art," she added.

