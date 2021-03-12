Model Marquita Pring Takes Us Behind-the-Scenes at Her 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photo Shoot
After making her debut last year, Marquita Pring, 30, is returning to the pages of SI Swim in the upcoming 2021 issue — and gave PEOPLE an exclusive sneak peek of her time on set
Pre-Shoot Safety
COVID-19 test by ParaDocs. I had two tests in my four days shooting in Sacramento, California. This was the first one, straight to testing after arrival. It took 13 minutes to get results.
Fitting Photos
After trying on more swimsuits than I was able to count, these are some of the final selects for the shoot. 15 looks in total.
Work Hard, Play Hard
Singing karaoke at the Hard Rock Hotel Sacramento.
Mirror Selfie
One of my favorite looks from my fitting.
Golden Hour Lighting
On my way to set!
Introducing: My Costar!
Got to shoot with the most beautiful horse on set.
Western Aesthetic
Set vibes. Country all the way.
Coming Soon
Flight home. That's a wrap for my 2021 SI Swimsuit issue shoot. Catch the final images in the magazine hitting newsstands on July 20.
