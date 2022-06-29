RHOA Star Marlo Hampton Takes the 'Naked' Dress to the Next Level in This Optical Illusion Design

There's a naked dress, and then there's Marlo Hampton's naked dress.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took the naked trend to a whole new level with her Lotta Volkova x John Paul Gaultier illusion dress made to look like completely nude skin. This stretchy dress with a nude trompe l'oeil print doesn't hold anything back in terms of design, which means it looks like Marlo's assets are all on display.

In the name of fashion, though, it's a design choice that makes the RHOA star stand out on the dance floor, which is exactly where she wore it.

Marlo shared a collection of photos and videos to Instagram on June 26th and June 27th to show off her naked dress, including shots from all angles. Though she showed it off with a few posed shots, she also showed just how versatile this dress is for a night out — she hiked it up and got down on the dance floor, seemingly without breaking a sweat!

Fellow Housewife Mia Thornton commented on Marlo's post, writing, "YES, MA'AM," while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke wrote, "The. Best." One quick scroll through the rest of the comments reveals dozens of fire emojis from Marlo's many fans.

The dress, from the collection launched in May, is sold out online now, but there are other similar styles in the collection if you're looking for your own nude style. There are tops, bodysuits, and bikinis in different skintones, however, the size availability is rapidly dwindling as the celebs show off the collection. Marlo isn't the only one to have worn one of these pieces.

Kylie Jenner, 24, wore a naked bikini in early June and showed it off on Instagram. Alongside the shots of her chest, Kylie wrote, "free the nipple."

