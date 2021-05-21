Mark Wahlberg Debuts Shaved Head After Gaining 20 Lbs. for Role: 'New Look' 

Mark Wahlberg has been preparing for his role as a boxer-turned-priest in the upcoming film Father Stu

Mark Wahlberg has a new buzzcut!

On Thursday, the actor, 49, shared a photo of himself with the hairstyle, writing in the caption, "New look."

Wahlberg's wife, Rhea Durham, seemingly approved of the shorter haircut. Replying to the post, she commented with the emojis: "❤️🙌🔥🔥❤️."

Wahlberg's new look comes a month after he revealed plans to gain 30 pounds in 6 weeks for his role as a boxer-turned-priest in the upcoming film, Father Stu.

Recently, the Ted star announced that he has gained 20 pounds and shared a before-and-after photo of his body transformation.

The post included a picture of Wahlberg's former muscular physique next to a snap of his new 20-pound weight gain look. According to Wahlberg, the photos were only taken three weeks apart.

Wahlberg also gave an update on his weight gain by sharing a video from a day at the gym with a friend.

"I'm going up another 20. Yes it's for a role," he captioned the clip, which showed that his abs were still very visible.

The Departed actor first opened up about his weight gain plans during an April 8 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he told host Jimmy Kimmel that he would be "eating lots of burgers and lots of buns" to pack on the pounds and is "looking for all the help [he] can get."

He also shared that despite wanting to eat whatever he pleases to achieve weight gain, he's been working with a "very smart" professional to help him on the transformation.

"They want me to do it as healthy as possible and I'm like 'Dude, I've been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight,' " he said.