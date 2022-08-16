Mark Wahlberg Admits His Kids Are 'Terribly Embarrassed' by His Marky Mark Era Fashions

The actor shared that his kids have mixed feelings about the visible underwear look he adopted in the 90s

By
Published on August 16, 2022 11:17 AM
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Mark Wahlberg's kids don't have "good vibrations" about his past fashion choices.

The actor, 51, recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight during a game of "Sip or Spill" and shared that daughters Ella, 18, and Grace, 13, plus sons Michael, 16 and Brendan, 13, whom he shares with wife Rhea Durham, are sometimes not so impressed by his former styles.

"Oh, they're terribly embarrassed by it," he told the outlet about his look as a member of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch in the early 90s.

That doesn't stop his kids from channeling certain aspects of their dad's underwear aesthetic though.

"My son, the whole time we were on summer break, doesn't have a shirt on and has his underwear hanging out," Wahlberg said. "He totally stole the whole look."

Singer Mark Wahlberg walks the runway at the Seventh Annual California Fashion Industry Friends of AIDS Project Los Angeles (APLA) Benefit Dinner and Fashion Show to Honor Calvin Klein on June 3, 1993 at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Another member of his offspring may also be warming up to her one-time cool dad.

In June, the actor shared with PEOPLE that Ella paid homage to his old band with a wardrobe choice.

"My daughter actually was so cool," Wahlberg said. "She bought a Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch T-shirt from a vintage shop, and she's been rocking it like crazy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, which included Scott Gee, Hector "the Booty Inspector" Barros, DJ-T and Ashey Ace, released two albums total — 1991's Music for the People and 1992's You Gotta Believe. In 1991, the group's most popular song, "Good Vibrations," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg during "Four Brothers" New York City Premiere - Outside Arrivals at Clearview Chelsea West in New York City, New York, United States
Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg. Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

Ella "wasn't doing it to give me a hard time," the Ted star continued about his daughter's choice of T-shirt. "She was really rocking [it] with me."

"It's nice to have [her celebrate] some of my past," Wahlberg added. "That was actually a very nice little moment for me."

Related Articles
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg Says Daughter Ella, 18, Has 'Been Rocking' a Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch Tee
Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About Daughter Grace's Budding Equestrian Career
Mark Wahlberg Jokes About Daughter Grace's Budding Equestrian Career: 'Most Expensive Sport'
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are 'Mortified' by His Marky Mark Past – and Why He'd Bring It Back
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Son Michael's Confirmation, Jokes Wife Rhea 'Deserves Most of the Credit'
mark wahlberg and kids
Mark Wahlberg Doesn't Want to 'Force' Religion on His Kids, Hopes They Have Faith 'On Their Own'
mark walhberg and daughter
Mark Wahlberg Wishes 'Angel' Daughter Grace a Happy 12th Birthday in Sweet Video: 'So Proud'
mark wahlberg's daughter anniversary
Mark Wahlberg Wishes Daughter Ella and Her Boyfriend a Happy Anniversary: 'So Happy for You Guys'
Mark Wahlberg Boogie Nights
Mark Wahlberg Still Has Prop Penis from 'Boogie Nights' 'Locked Away': 'Not Something I Can Leave Out'
Mark Wahlberg Finds a Gym Buddy in Daughter Ella's Boyfriend: 'A Great Young Man'
Mark Wahlberg Works Out with Daughter Ella's Boyfriend: 'A Great Young Man'
MARK WAHLBERG
Mark Wahlberg Thinks 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella's Boyfriend 'Couldn't Be Any Sweeter'
Carole Middleton and Kate Middleton
Celeb Moms and Kids Who Share Clothes
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and and his wife Elsa Pataky pose for a photo with their twin boy's Tristan and Sasha during a red carpet event for the movie premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney,Australia, Monday, June 27, 2022.
Celebrities Who Starred With Their Kids in Movies and TV Shows
Mark Wahlberg gets manicure from daughter
Mark Wahlberg Gets Manicure from 11-Year-Old Daughter Grace: 'She Got Me Again'
mark-wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg Admits His Kids Are Embarrassed by His Marky Mark Past
kenan thompson, Georgia Thompson, Gianna Thompson
All of the Cute Celeb Kids Who've Graced Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremonies
Card Placeholder Image
Star Tracks: Thursday, June 26, 2014