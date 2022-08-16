Mark Wahlberg Admits His Kids Are 'Terribly Embarrassed' by His Marky Mark Era Fashions

Mark Wahlberg's kids don't have "good vibrations" about his past fashion choices.

The actor, 51, recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight during a game of "Sip or Spill" and shared that daughters Ella, 18, and Grace, 13, plus sons Michael, 16 and Brendan, 13, whom he shares with wife Rhea Durham, are sometimes not so impressed by his former styles.

"Oh, they're terribly embarrassed by it," he told the outlet about his look as a member of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch in the early 90s.

That doesn't stop his kids from channeling certain aspects of their dad's underwear aesthetic though.

"My son, the whole time we were on summer break, doesn't have a shirt on and has his underwear hanging out," Wahlberg said. "He totally stole the whole look."

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Another member of his offspring may also be warming up to her one-time cool dad.

In June, the actor shared with PEOPLE that Ella paid homage to his old band with a wardrobe choice.

"My daughter actually was so cool," Wahlberg said. "She bought a Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch T-shirt from a vintage shop, and she's been rocking it like crazy."

Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, which included Scott Gee, Hector "the Booty Inspector" Barros, DJ-T and Ashey Ace, released two albums total — 1991's Music for the People and 1992's You Gotta Believe. In 1991, the group's most popular song, "Good Vibrations," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg. Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

Ella "wasn't doing it to give me a hard time," the Ted star continued about his daughter's choice of T-shirt. "She was really rocking [it] with me."

"It's nice to have [her celebrate] some of my past," Wahlberg added. "That was actually a very nice little moment for me."