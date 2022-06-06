Blink-182 singer Mark Hoppus and his wife Skye Hoppus attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding extravaganza last month

Mark Hoppus Teases His Wife Over Her Sheer Outfit: 'Spends One Weekend with the Kardashians…'

If there's one thing the Kardashian sisters can do, it's set a fashion trend. Just ask Mark Hoppus's wife, Skye Hoppus.

The 49-year-old entrepreneur and author — who shares son Jack Hoppus, 19, with the the Blink-182 frontman — was alongside The Kardashians stars at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding in May. And it appears their bold looks seems to have rubbed off on her.

On Sunday, Mark, 50, posted a photo to Instagram of Skye wearing a sheer, mesh skirt that gave a glimpse of a black undergarment below. She paired the look with a fitted, long sleeve-black top, black boots, and a gold ring with a dangling cross pendant.

It was an ensemble that appeared to give Mark some déjà vu. "Spends one weekend with the Kardashians…," he captioned the picture, joking of his wife's lookalike wardrobe.

At least one Kardashian noticed. "She better work that booty and cross ring!! 🔥😹😻😻" Khloé Kardashian commented on the post, while Barker (Mark's Blink-182 drummer) left a trio of laughing emoji.

On the big day, Mark shared a sweet photo to Instagram of him and Skye to Instagram. The picture featured the two exchanging a kiss on a cliffside overlooking the Italian coast. Both looked dapper for the occasion, Skye wearing a floral off-the-shoulder, floor-length dress and Mark sporting a suit and slip-on shoes.

"We got dressed up," he wrote, Skye posting a similar photo of her and her hubby alongside the caption, "Well that was fun!!!❤️."

More photos appeared on Mark's Instagram Story, including one that gave a glimpse of their boat ride to San Fruttuoso.

"A year ago I was in chemotherapy," he wrote in one post. "Today I'm here. Grateful."

Last April, Mark was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

"My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body," he explained in a Twitch livestream last July. "I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm Stage 4-A."

However, in September Mark announced that he was cancer-free on his social media platforms with a post thanking his support system and updating fans on his condition.