Mark Consuelos Teams Up with Lola, His Daughter with Kelly Ripa, to Fight Food Insecurity

Mark Consuelos, who is part of Grill Mates' #GirlDadGrillDad campaign to support Feeding America, shares what daughter Lola has in common with her mom, and adds "I love being a dad of a girl"

Mark Consuelos and his daughter Lola Consuelos are giving back for Father's Day!

The pair partnered up with McCormick Grill Mates in support of Feeding America to launch the #GirlDadGrillDad challenge. For every father/daughter duo who shares a photo of themselves grilling on Instagram using the hashtag, McCormick will donate to Feeding America, contributing up to 1.5 million meals to support those suffering from food insecurity.

"It's something that we can really bring a lot of awareness to, something that should be addressed," Mark, 50, tells PEOPLE about getting involved to fight food insecurity, which skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And he was especially glad to involve Lola in the experience.

"I just thought it was really cool, because I remember 20 years ago when she was born — she's gonna be 20 on June 16 — it was the day before Father's Day," he says. "I couldn't think of a better Father's Day present than to the birth of my daughter Lola, my only daughter, So I have a special connection, obviously."

The Riverdale star, who is also a father to Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 18, shares that he "loves being a dad of a girl" to Lola, whose personality he attributes to his wife of more than two decades, Kelly Ripa.

"I think the best part of being a father is is watching my daughter grow up. She's always been super confident, and [has] very high [emotional quotient], very intelligent as well," the actor says of Lola. "And she's super confident, strong, and I think that comes from being around her mom ... who's a fantastic role model."

"We think about trying to instill confidence and strength in our daughter, and what better way to do than to a role model like her mom?" he says. "She has a lot of her mom in her."

Ripa, 50, and Lola previously spoke about their similarities and the lessons they learned from each other in an exclusive video interview for PEOPLE's inaugural Family Issue.

"The one quality I definitely got from my mom is the ability to welcome people with open arms," Lola told PEOPLE. "It doesn't matter where you come from, what your names is — you treat everyone with kindness and respect."

Kelly Ripa, Lola Consuelos Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos | Credit: Lev Radin/Getty Images

The mother-daughter duo also shared a sweet exchange when Ripa reflected on Lola's sophisticated style after being asked what she would wear from her daughter's closet.

"The one item of clothing that I would wear from my daughter's closet is every article of clothing she owns," the Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared. She then turned to face her daughter and said, "If I could pull off your clothes, I would in a heartbeat. You've got the chicest sense of style and you wear everything with confidence."