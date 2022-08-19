Mark Consuelos Shares Romantic Photo of Kelly Ripa on Vacation: 'Mi Amor'

Mark Consuelos is sharing a glimpse at a tropical getaway with wife Kelly Ripa.

In a post to his Instagram Story Thursday, the Riverdale actor, 51, shared a sweet snap of his wife captioned "Mi amor."

In the shot, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 51, is seen wearing a vibrant yellow cover-up dress as she stands on a dock overlooking the turquoise water with a sunset in the background. The couple appears to be enjoying a beach vacation with their family.

In a post to her own Instagram story, Ripa shared footage of her husband playing beach volleyball to the sound of Kenny Loggins' "Danger Zone."

"Maverick cutting room floor footage," she captioned one of the clips referencing the Top Gun films.

Earlier this summer during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa gushed about the first parents-only trip the couple took in more than two decades.

"This is our first vacation in 25 years without children and parents. … It's usually us, with the kids or … kit and caboodle," she told her co-host, Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. John Lamparski/WireImage

"So Mark and I were like, 'What are we going to do without the kids?' And the kids were like, 'What are you going to do without us!? We're your whole lives!' And I was like, 'Wrong again, kids.'"

Ripa followed up with some details about the trip. She recounted a rock climbing excursion in Utah — which she called "couple's therapy" on Instagram — along with some "luxury" vacation perks.

"As it turns out, we had the time of our lives. There was some work involved in this trip but that's not what we were doing. We just went rock climbing," she said. "We went to the Amangiri [resort], out in Utah. It is luxury. It's like, the kind of trip we would take without kids."

Ripa also said the couple was hyperaware of other families on vacation — and how they looked without their children. "We got a massage! I mean, there were kids there, don't get me wrong. But I could see the other families looking at us. People were like, 'Where are your kids?'" Ripa said. "And I was like, 'They're adults now. They have jobs. They couldn't get off work.' And they were like, 'Wait, what? You have kids who are adults?' 'Yes, we have kids who are adults. But more importantly, they're not on this trip.'"

​​Ripa and Consuelos were married in 1996. They have three children, sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 21.