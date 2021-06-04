Mark Consuelos ‘Loves’ Kelly Ripa’s Tattoo of Their Wedding Date: ‘I Think It’s Adorable’

Ripa, who just celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with Consuelos, marked the occasion with some permanent ink

Last month, Kelly Ripa inked the date "5.1.96" on the inside of her elbow in honor of her 25th wedding anniversary — and husband Mark Consuelos recently told PEOPLE that he's a "big fan" of her tiny tribute.

"I love her tattoo. I think it's adorable," the Riverdale actor, who joined Grill Mates' #GirlDadGrillDad campaign to support Feeding America, said. "I think it's beautiful. I saw it for the first time last week. I think it's fantastic."

Consuelos shared that he and Ripa were apart on their milestone anniversary, so he celebrated by reading "beautiful" cards and letters from the talk show host, 50.

Kelly Ripa Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty. inset: kelly ripa/instagram

"I always keep them for every anniversary. She's a great writer and so I always look forward to reading what she has to say," the actor said of Ripa, whom he wed on May 1, 1996. "It's been 25 years [but] there's always something new and exciting to read."

"She's super thoughtful so I got a beautiful gift, and I can't believe she somehow hid it in the house. With her not being here she got one of my friends to hide it in the apartment," Consuelos continued. "I could not believe that she was actually able to do that."

During the interview, Consuelos also reflected on another recent milestone for the couple: sending their youngest son, Joaquin, off to senior prom.

"I thought he looked great. I was so proud of him. I was happy that he was able to put my tux to use. This past year nobody was really wearing a tux. So, I was, I was honored that he was able to wear it to prom."

Joaquin Consuelos Credit: kelly ripa/instagram

Ripa previously revealed that the sleek black tuxedo her 18-year-old son wore for the big night actually belonged to his dad.

"It's Prom night…. Quino and his lovely date Melissa," Consuelos captioned his Instagram post, on which Ripa commented: "In your tux and shoes no less! 😍😍"

"Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa. 💕💕" the Live with Kelly and Ryan host captioned her own post.

Joaquin Consuelos Credit: kelly ripa/instagram

Ripa posted several photos of the teenager getting ready for the big night on her Story, including a few sweet snaps of his dad helping him adjust his tux. She also included a photo of the proud parents posing with their son, as well as some shots of Joaquin receiving his boutonnière made up of beautiful white flowers.

The youngest Consuelos sibling is getting ready to head off to college. In March, Joaquin decided he'll be attending the University of Michigan, where he will be part of the wrestling team.