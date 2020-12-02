The actor got the ink while filming for Riverdale in Vancouver

Mark Consuelos Debuts New Tattoo on His Bicep of a Skeleton Holding a Gun

Mark Consuelos has some new ink!

On Tuesday, the Riverdale star, 49, debuted his newest bicep tattoo, sharing a black-and-white photo on his Instagram Story while tagging the Canada-based tattoo artist, Kaiju.

The new tattoo features a skeleton holding a clock and wearing a sombrero, while pointed a gun behind him — seemingly on the run from something.

Kaiju also shared a photo of the new tat on Instagram, and Consuelos later commented on her post, "Love it!!! Thank you."

The actor got the new ink while filming for Riverdale in Vancouver. He plays the sinister Hiram Lodge in the popular CW teen drama.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Consuelos has had to stay in Canada for the past few months while filming, unable to travel home to see his wife, Kelly Ripa, and their children — daughter Lola, 19, and sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17.

While away, the All My Children star has been open about missing his partner on social media.

"#fbf missing my date nights with sexy..." he shared on Instagram last month, posting a photo of the couple cuddling up to one another while out on a date.

Ripa, 50, commented on the post that they would get to see each other "Soon ish ♥️."

On Tuesday, Consuelos revealed that he was now just 3 days away from being reunited with Ripa, sharing a throwback photo of the couple in front of a Christmas tree and writing "T-Minus 3."

Ripa then cheekily shared a snap of a hair removal device on her own Instagram Story, indicating that she would be preparing for their reunion.