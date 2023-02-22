Mariska Hargitay Stars in 'Playful' Stuart Weitzman Campaign: 'I Love Carrying a Work of Art with Me'

The iconic footwear brand partnered with Brooklyn, N.Y.-based brand KidSuper to create a limited-edition capsule collection for Spring 2023

By
Published on February 22, 2023 02:16 PM
Markiska Hargitay Stuart Weitzman Campaign 
Photo: Stuart Weitzman

Mariska Hargitay is showing off her incredible sense of style — and her artistic taste.

The actress is starring in a new campaign for Stuart Weitzmans's collaboration with Brooklyn, N.Y.-based brand, KidSuper. The limited edition Stuart Weitzman x KidSuper Capsule Collection will feature "wearable works of art that nods to SW's vision of creating shoes that meld artisanal Spanish craftsmanship and precisely engineered fit to empower women to stand strong," according to a statement from the iconic footwear brand.

As part of the campaign, Hargitay stars in a short film, called The Shoe-In. The clip features the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star leading an "eclectic group of New Yorkers in a heist to prevent a piece of artwork — one of the pieces featured in the capsule — from falling into the wrong hands."

Markiska Hargitay Stuart Weitzman Campaign 
Stuart Weitzman

The film also includes several cameos from NYC personalities, including rapper Big Body Bes and DJs Angel + Dren, as well as Castillo.

"I loved working with the Stuart Weitzman and KidSuper teams," Hargitay said in a statement. "My day job is serious business to say the least, so I loved the whimsy and how-about-we-try-this feel of this shoot," she said.

"I adore fashion, the play and expression and creativity of it all, and being able to partner with one my favorite shoe brands in combination with a designer who is on a rocket ship to the top was just incredibly exciting," Hargitay continued. "I'm so happy to be a part of this project — and I love carrying a work of art with me with every step I take."

Hargitay also shared her joy for the "playful" collaboration on Instagram, writing how much she loved these "wearable works of art" on her feet.

The founder of KidSuper, a streetwear brand known for its ambitious and viral films, also talked about the collaboration.

"I like doing unexpected things and expanding the universe of KidSuper," says founder Colm Dillane of the collaboration. "I started as a kid making T-shirts in my high school, and now to be able to collaborate with a luxury shoe company and create my own version of the heel — it's been a dream."

RELATED VIDEO: Mariska Hargitay on 'Effortless' Chemistry with Christopher Meloni: We 'Never Once' Tired of Each Other

The limited-edition collection includes two of Dillane's artworks — depicting scenes from a subway platform and an image of a mother and child — applied to the New York City-based footwear brand's sandals, booties, loafers, pumps and even scarves.

The collection is now available on stuartweitzman.com and in select SW boutiques around the globe.

