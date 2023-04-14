Mariska Hargitay Pokes Fun at Christopher Meloni's Bald Head: 'Rapunzel, Let Down Your Hair'

Mariska Hargitay sure knows how to wind up her Law & Order costar Christopher Meloni.

The actress, 59, appeared to poke fun at the actor's bald head on Instagram on Wednesday and referred to the 62-year-old as "Rapunzel."

"Rapunzel, Rapunzel let down your hair… #WhatHair #SmirksForDays #KingOfTheCastle #ICanSeeMyMeloniFromHere #SpyingStabler #CrossoverComing #SVUOC #RoomWithAView," Hartigay captioned a snapshot of Meloni standing above her in an arched window with the curtains tied back.

In the photo, Meloni sported a blue shirt and navy blue patterned tie with dark-colored pants and he held a pair of glasses.

Many of Hargitay's 2.7 million followers were quick to comment on the post, with one writing, "This is golden. Caption Queen!" A second fan added, "not what hair 💀😭."

In 2021, Meloni hit out at a fan on Twitter who called him an "egg head" and asked him if he misses "when you actually had hair?" "Acceptance is a beautiful thing to experience," Meloni clapped back.

Hargitay's use of hashtags in her post implied the pair were filming for the Law & Order franchise.

Meloni and Hargitay began working together on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 1999 as detective duo Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson. Although Meloni left the series in 2011, he returned to the franchise in 2021 with his spin-off series Law & Order: Organized Crime and the pair often crossover into each other's series.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni in Law & Order SVU. Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

In 2021, the duo opened up to PEOPLE about their close bond and friendship. "I knew that meeting him was important and life-changing," Hargitay told PEOPLE in a cover story. Meloni added of their instant connection at the screen test, explaining they both "walked into the screen test, me telling her a story, and we get up onstage in front of all the suits, and we're just so engaged."

In September, Hargitay shared her feelings about being dubbed Meloni's "second wife" on Wikipedia — alongside his real wife of 27 years, Sherman Williams — during a chat with PEOPLE on the red carpet for the premiere of Law & Order's 24th season.

"That is awesome," she said. "It's kind of right in a way, isn't it?"

"I mean, I don't think I'll be marrying him any time soon, but I am kind of like his second wife," she explained. "Wife, therapist, bestie, sister, mother."

Meanwhile, Meloni also acknowledged that "the fandom goes nuts" over his and Hargitay's onscreen chemistry. "I think the uber fans literally want our spouses to go away," he told PEOPLE.

While Meloni celebrated 27 years of marriage with Williams in July 2022, Hargitay met her husband Peter Hermann on the set of Law & Order: SVU, and they've been married for 18 years.