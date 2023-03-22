Mariska Hargitay Bumps Into a 'Law & Order' Superfan on Her Flight — and She's Wearing 'SVU' Merch!

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fan Taylor Colson had a serendipitous encounter with the famous television detective – here’s how her heart-warming interaction with the actress and one of her "heroes" played out

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 05:24 PM
mariska hargitay, taylor colson
Photo: Taylor Colson/TikTok

Mariska Hargitay ran into a pleasant surprise when she hit the airport this week.

When the 59-year-old actress boarded her flight, she found herself unexpectedly face-to-face with a Law & Order: Special Victims Unit superfan– as well as her beloved character from the series, Detective Olivia Benson.

That aficionado was singer-songwriter Taylor Colson, who went viral after she was featured on the Emmy Award winner's Instagram Story for wearing a tee shirt dedicated to the NBC crime drama, without knowing she'd coincidentally be on the same flight as one of its stars.

mariska hargitay, taylor colson
Taylor Colson/TikTok

"I'm the biggest SVU fan. I've seen every episode probably 20 times," Colson said in a TikTok video detailing how the fortuitous moment came to be.

Her shirt – printed with Hargitay and her Law & Order costar Christopher Meloni (who plays Elliot Stabler in the series) as their on-screen characters – was certainly a testament to that.

Not one to normally speak out, Colson couldn't help but grab Hargitay's attention as she knew it was a fateful encounter. Colson relayed her conversation with the actress: "I was like, 'Oh my god, wait — this is too funny,' and I pointed to my shirt. She's like, 'What? Wait, I need to take a photo'."

Funnily enough, the fateful meet-up was just one decision away from it not happening at all, Colson telling TODAY that she "almost didn't even wear" the outfit.

In the end, Colson only had kind words about Hargitay, describing her as one of her "heroes" as "one of the nicest people" she's ever met and "amazing." She also relayed how ecstatic the star was over the merchandise.

"I'm living this dream out for all of you," she concluded.

mariska hargitay, taylor colson
Taylor Colson/TikTok

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 27-year-old also shared a selfie of her and Hargitay, dressed in a fuzzy coat and glasses, that received nearly 200K likes on TikTok.

"WHEN YOU ARE WEARING YOUR SVU SHIRT & OLIVIA BENSON IS ON YOUR FLIGHT. mariska is my mother 🤍 #svu #dreamsdocometrue," Colson captioned the pic.

mariska hargitay, taylor colson
Taylor Colson/TikTok

Hargitay has played her kick-ass character since 1999 and she previously told PEOPLE that working on the show has been "a privilege to be part of something that's truly 'a vehicle for good.' "

Throughout it all, she's also maintained an endearing decades-long relationship with Meloni, 61, in front of and behind the cameras.

"It's effortless, and it's weird, and I always look at it as some sort of gift," Hargitay explained to PEOPLE at the 2022 Emmys of their onscreen chemistry. "So much of it has to do with our shared sense of humor, shared perspective, our now history."

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chad Salvador/Shutterstock (13791977ar) Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Mammoth Film Festival - red carpet, day two at Minaret Cinemas, presented by Wild7Films, California, USA - 03 Mar 2023
Are Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Engaged? See Her Gorgeous Engagement-Like Ring
Hilary Duff/Instagram
Hilary Duff Says Her Gray Hair Is Getting 'Stronger' as She Shares Candid Selfie
olivia wilde bangs
Olivia Wilde Debuts 'French Girl Bangs' Just in Time for Spring: All the Details on Her Hair Change
Tom Brady and Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Slams Rumors She and Tom Brady Divorced Over Football: 'It's Not So Black and White'
EOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 02: (SOUTH KOREA OUT) Chaeyoung of girl group TWICE attends the CHANEL 'N°1 de Chanel Garden' open photocall on August 02, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
TWICE's Chaeyoung 'Deeply' Apologizes for Wearing Shirt with 'Tilted Swastika'
Bethenny Frankel pairs ‘cheapo’ beach outfit with five-figure diamond watch
Bethenny Frankel Pairs 'Cheapo' Beach Bag and Shoes with Diamond Watch That Starts at $50K
Clare Crawley/Instagram
Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins Show Off Tattoos Dedicated to Each Other: See Their Newlywed Ink!
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals How Divorce Affected Her Physical Appearance: 'I Lost So Much Hair'
Eva Amurri wears Susan Sarandon's clothes
Watch Eva Amurri Shop Mom Susan Sarandon's Vintage Designer Closet: 'It's the Memories for Me'
Law Roach and Zendaya attend t.he 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill & The Pool Restaurants on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Law Roach on Zendaya's Reaction to His Retirement: 'I Thought We Made Decisions Together'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cp8h2kSJMpB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link aliciakeys Verified Spring Energy 😝 2d
Alicia Keys Exudes 'Spring Energy' as She Models Swimsuits and Resort Wear
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere
Zendaya Appears to Wear Boyfriend Tom Holland's Initials on Gold Ring in Manicure Video
olivia wilde/instagram
Olivia Wilde Wears 2 Teeny-Tiny Bikinis for a Beachside Getaway with Friends — See the Snaps!
Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Law Roach on What Really Went Down During Front Row Kerfuffle with Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Show
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino!
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Risqué Inspiration for Her Wedding Look: 'I Need a Short Dress'
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
See the Viral Moment Taylor Swift's Hair Defied Gravity During Her Eras Tour Show