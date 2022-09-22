Mariska Hargitay's Subtle Tweaks to Her Business-Casual Outfit Made It Thoroughly Modern

Mariska Hargitay is mixing things up.

The Law & Order actress recently made an appearance in New York City wearing a vibrant purple oversized blazer over a crisp white tee and wide-leg jeans. While the classic blazer-meets-denim combination is nothing new, Hargitay looked thoroughly modern thanks to her thoughtful choice of on-trend proportions.

Her elongated blazer looked both playful and professional, while the striking regal color elevated the piece from an office staple to red carpet-worthy. And her wide-leg jeans follow a trend we've noticed among celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Garner, and Chrissy Teigen. Turns out, the right pair of wide-leg jeans offers an ultra-flattering silhouette, even without the neutral pumps that Hargitay opted for.

Inspired by the smart, laid-back style, we rounded up similar-looking options that won't break the bank. This bold blazer is a steal at under $50 on Amazon as of this writing (be sure to click the on-page coupon to snag that extra discount), as is this budget-friendly blazer from Boohoo. The purple shade is selling out fast with limited sizes available right now, but take a look at the equally stunning emerald green and bright pink choices — both of which are better stocked.

As for denim, we found flattering and size-inclusive options from Kut from the Kloth, Abercrombie, and NYDJ — three brands that are known for both their flattering fits and quality construction.

Shop these fresh picks below to recreate a smart ensemble of your own.

Amazon

Buy It! Bbx Oversized Blazer, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Boohoo Longline Tailored Blazer, $22 (orig. $55); boohoo.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Endless Rose Satin Blazer, $120; nordstrom.com

Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie Mid-Rise Ultra-Wide Leg Jeans, $110; abercrombie.com

NYDJ

Buy It! NYDJ Teresa Wie-Leg Jeans, $83.30 with code BFF (orig. $119); nydj.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Kut from the Kloth Sienna Wide-Leg Jeans, $104; nordstrom.com

