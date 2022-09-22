Lifestyle Style Mariska Hargitay's Subtle Tweaks to Her Business-Casual Outfit Made It Thoroughly Modern Here’s how to do a blazer and jeans in 2022 By Staff Author Published on September 22, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Mariska Hargitay is mixing things up. The Law & Order actress recently made an appearance in New York City wearing a vibrant purple oversized blazer over a crisp white tee and wide-leg jeans. While the classic blazer-meets-denim combination is nothing new, Hargitay looked thoroughly modern thanks to her thoughtful choice of on-trend proportions. Her elongated blazer looked both playful and professional, while the striking regal color elevated the piece from an office staple to red carpet-worthy. And her wide-leg jeans follow a trend we've noticed among celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Garner, and Chrissy Teigen. Turns out, the right pair of wide-leg jeans offers an ultra-flattering silhouette, even without the neutral pumps that Hargitay opted for. Kourtney Kardashian's First Collection with Boohoo Has Arrived — and These Are Our Top Picks Inspired by the smart, laid-back style, we rounded up similar-looking options that won't break the bank. This bold blazer is a steal at under $50 on Amazon as of this writing (be sure to click the on-page coupon to snag that extra discount), as is this budget-friendly blazer from Boohoo. The purple shade is selling out fast with limited sizes available right now, but take a look at the equally stunning emerald green and bright pink choices — both of which are better stocked. As for denim, we found flattering and size-inclusive options from Kut from the Kloth, Abercrombie, and NYDJ — three brands that are known for both their flattering fits and quality construction. Shop these fresh picks below to recreate a smart ensemble of your own. Amazon Buy It! Bbx Oversized Blazer, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Bloomingdale's Buy It! Boohoo Longline Tailored Blazer, $22 (orig. $55); boohoo.com Nordstrom Buy It! Endless Rose Satin Blazer, $120; nordstrom.com Abercrombie & Fitch Buy It! Abercrombie Mid-Rise Ultra-Wide Leg Jeans, $110; abercrombie.com NYDJ Buy It! NYDJ Teresa Wie-Leg Jeans, $83.30 with code BFF (orig. $119); nydj.com Nordstrom Buy It! Kut from the Kloth Sienna Wide-Leg Jeans, $104; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. Updated by Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. learn more