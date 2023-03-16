Mario Lopez Is Back in His Varsity Jacket for New e.l.f. Cosmetics Collab: 'I'm in My Prime' 

Mario Lopez is rocking a varsity jacket again, but this time, it's not for the Bayside Tigers.

The Access Hollywood star, 49, is teaming up with e.l.f. Cosmetics for the launch of the brand's limited-edition Sticky Shop merch, out now. The collection, which is inspired by the e.l.f.'s viral Power Grip Primer, features a varsity jacket, hat, patches, and slime. (Yes, slime!)

In a video for the brand, Lopez models the varsity jacket — inspired by e.l.f.'s primer — and talks about the collection's unique patches.

"I'm in my prime, yes I am," the Saved by the Bell alum says with a smile. "And you know I'm down with a varsity jacket."

"This kinda reminds me of all the sticky situations I used to get into back when I was a kid and there was a lot of them," he said with a grin. "But! The best part is all proceeds go to Whale and Dolphin Conservation."

The best-selling primer, which was featured in the brand's first-ever Super Bowl spot that starred Jennifer Coolidge, is allover TikTok and "it's estimated that one tube of Power Grip Primer is sold every 3.7 seconds," according to the brand.

The Power Grip Primer is the key product of e.l.f.'s eyes.lips.face.sticky campaign and inspired the merch collection.

The Sticky Shop's limited-edition items, like the varsity Jacket, each come with sticky patches that can customize each of the products. The varsity jacket, that rivals Bayside's in coolness, is priced at $55. The hat, patches and slime are all under $20.

The Power Grip Primer found huge viral success after their Super Bowl commercial with Coolidge.

True to form, she brought her signature sense of humor and quirkiness to the spot which actually takes some inspiration from her own getting ready routine and sees her impersonating, yes, a dolphin!

"I put products on out of order," Coolidge, 61, told PEOPLE at the time. "I put the primer on after my makeup, because I feel like it makes me look extra dewy. I was putting it on in front of my friend, and we were joking around and I said, 'Oh my god — It does look like I'm coming out of the sea. I look like I'm wet.' And then I said, 'Like a dolphin.'"

Keeping with the dolphin theme, e.l.f. also announced a $100,000 donation benefiting the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC). In addition, proceeds of the Sticky Shop merch, up to $25,000, will also be donated by e.l.f. to WDC to benefit this important cause.

"Our donation will support research and educational programs at WDC to inspire and engage young girls in marine life conservation and help them discover career pathways rooted in STEM," said Laurie Lam, Chief Brand Officer at e.l.f. Beauty.

Sticky Shop goes live today, March 16, on elfcosmetics.com. Fans can also find these limited-edition sticky collectibles on the leading livestream shopping platform NTWRK today.