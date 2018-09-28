9 Beauty Items Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic Buys at the Drugstore

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic has helped transform the beauty industry with his most famous client, Kim Kardashian West, since he connected with the star over a decade ago. The pair put the term “contouring” on then map, perfected the ultimate nude lip and even collaborated on the most versatile eye shadows, lipstick and glosses for KKW Beauty. It’s no wonder he’s amassed a following of 5.4 million followers tracking his every swipe and lip color choice on Instagram as Makeup by Mario.

As the artist behind nearly all of Kardashian West’s most iconic beauty looks, Bronx-born Dedivanovic has access to the most luxurious makeup on the market. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t obsessed with incredible drugstore products, too.

In honor of his new partnership with No7, we caught up with the makeup artist to find out exactly what beauty bargains he loves to find at the drugstore. He picked out nine total — scroll down to find out what they are and why he chose each one. (Bonus: If you get them all, it cost you less than $100! It would be $87.73 to be exact.)

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Carbon Black Mascara – $5.79

“I’ve been using this for more than 15 years. It’s so classic. I’ve tried so many of the new luxury mascaras that come out, but I always somehow wind up going right back to my Voluminous Carbon Black. There are even some clients who definitely use it because of me.”

Walgreens Tea Tree Oil Spray – $7

“I could go on for hours about tea tree oil! I have it all over the house and in all my travel bags. I feel like it cures everything, from a blemish to discoloration. I like this one in particular because it comes in a spray bottle, which they usually do not.”

No7 Lift & Luminate Foundation – $15.99

“I first discovered the brand when I was in London years ago before No7 was in the U.S, I bought like 100 items! Now I love this foundation. It makes your skin look radiant, smoother and firmer. It has a luminous finish, which I would definitely choose over matte skin.”

Ardell Individual Lashes – $4.99

“I have so many pairs of these because I use it the most. I don’t love huge lashes and these are the most natural-looking. When you’re learning to apply them on yourself, especially if you don’t have a steady hand, rest your elbow on some surface in front of you, like a desk. It makes a world of a difference.”

Neutrogena Healthy Defense SPF 50 – $15.99

“I haven’t been the best with SPF my whole life — a part of me still wants to get color when I’m outside — but ever since I hit 35 I’ve been trying to use it. My dermatologist put me on this one and I like it because it isn’t greasy.”

L’Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray – $14.99

“I use hairspray on my client’s eyebrows all the time [to keep them in place]. And on myself, this is the only hairspray I can use that actually holds my hair without making it look completely crispy and helmet hard!”

No7 High Shine Pink Latte Lip Gloss – $9.99

“I’m such a gloss person. Kim and I used to go gloss for every single look. It’s not sticky, which I love. And this color is universally flattering.”

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream – $12.68

“If you don’t have a great canvas, makeup isn’t going to look good. If I have time, I start with a mask on my clients for 10 or 15 minutes before we start, then I do brows and then go into moisturizers. This one is great for sensitive skin and doesn’t make you break out.”

No7 Peach Velvet Blush – $12.99

“Ever since I started doing makeup nearly two decades ago, peach blush as been my go-to for so many skin tones. It’s really in right now for the fall season too. This one’s super soft and doesn’t go on heavy.”

