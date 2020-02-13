Marie Osmond Switches Up Her Signature Hairstyle with Short Bob: 'Blondes Do Have More Fun'

Marie Osmond is a blonde bombshell!

On Tuesday, the actress and singer, 60, who is known for her signature sleek dark hair with bangs, debuted a lighter, blonde hue on an episode of The Talk. After the show, she shared two Instagram photos with her hairstylist, showing off her caramel blonde bob, featuring fringe bangs and darker roots.

Image zoom Marie Osmond/Instagram

She paired her new color with a bronze smokey eye and a mauve matte lip.

“I think blondes DO have more fun!! 💁🏼‍♀️😂,” Osmond captioned her photo, before singing the praises of her hairstylist, Cody Renegar.

“This is @hairbycody90210, I absolutely adore him!!!! What should we call him? What should his hashtag be?? #CutieCody #CodysTheMan #CodyCoyote #CrazyCody 😂.”

Friends of The Talk host flocked to her Instagram to compliment her new hairstyle. Osmond’s co-host of the CBS show, Carrie Ann Inaba, commented, “Gorgeously,” and Osmond replied “Love you💋”

Osmond also teased her new look on Twitter, telling fans to look out for her blonde do on the show.

“Watch @TheTalkCBS tomorrow!! I’m going to be blonde on the show… I hear they have more fun 💁‍♀️💁🏻‍♀️ what do you think? #LetsTalk,” she added on Twitter.

Watch @TheTalkCBS tomorrow!! I’m going to be blonde on the show… I hear they have more fun 💁‍♀️💁🏻‍♀️ what do you think? #LetsTalk — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) February 11, 2020

On the show, she paired her blonde locks with a turquoise short-sleeve knee-length dress and beige pumps.

While she had fun showing off her new look, it appears the blonde switch-up was only temporary. The TV show host quickly reverted back to her dark brown hairstyle, writing on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, “Back 2 brunette today.”

Image zoom marie osmond/Instagram

Osmond’s hair change comes three months after she and her brother Donny Osmond completed their 11-year Las Vegas residency in November.

In 2008 they signed a six-week contract with the Flamingo Las Vegas to play at their theater and once the show did so well it got extended… and then extended… and then extended.

Considering it was the end of their scheduled concerts, there was speculation that the show could mark the final time the original Osmond siblings will ever appear in a ticketed performance together. As has often been the case when longtime Vegas headliners hang it up, ticket prices for the show reached unprecedented levels, as resellers were asking three to four times the ticket cost the day of the last show.

Marie previously said she had to purchase tickets over a month in advance so she’d be able to give tickets to close friends and members of The Talk production team, a show she joined in September. Her co-hosts Eve and Inaba were both on hand for the final performance.