Mariah-O-Meter: Rate Her TRL Look!

From wearing bling on the beach to stilettos in the snow, Mariah Carey never gives up her glam. For a recent appearance on TRL, Mimi dressed down in Miss Sixty skinny jeans, a Galliano graphic red tank and patent puffer coat–but in classic diva style she added sexy, strappy red wedge heels by Azzedine Alaia. Her past shoe choices have convinced us that Mariah is an expert in walking in towering heels, but these wedges seem especially treacherous. Flat boots or even just a lower wedge would have been our choice. But we want to know what do you think. Tell us: On a scale of one to ten, how would you rate Mariah’s TRL look?