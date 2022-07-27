Even Mariah Carey's Sweatsuits Are Covered in Glitter — See Her $6,850 Prada Set

Mariah Carey's dressing motto has always been "too glam to give a damn."

The "Fantasy" singer posted a photo to her Instagram on Monday proving that she even knows how to dress up her athleisure. Her silver sweatsuit may look casual at first glance, but it's actually a lurex set from Prada that retails for more than $6,000.

The silver cashmere and lurex hoodie with a small Prada emblem retails for $3,300 and the cashmere and lurex joggers retail for $3,550. Carey added large hoop earrings to finish her look and slicked her hair back out of her face and into a braid.

The glittery sheen of her outfit really pops under the light in the room she's sitting in, showing just how glamorous this athleisure suit has the potential to be. It truly gives Carey, 53, the opportunity to stay fancy while also staying comfortable.

Mariah Carey Credit: Mariah Carey/Instagram

Carey isn't shy about showing off her love of fashion or making a splash in photos. This athleisure suit is right in line with the glamorous precedent she's set for herself. Just a few days ago, Carey posted a picture on Instagram of herself totally submerged in water while wearing black sequins!

But that's not all — in April, the Emancipation of Mimi singer celebrated the anniversary of her iconic album by putting on one of her most gorgeous gowns and sitting in the pool.

She shared the video of herself talking to her fans while the water gently lapped at her dress, absolutely confirming that "glamorous" should be her middle name. The singer is wholly unbothered by the water as her red dress shimmers below the surface. She even added plenty of bracelets to her wrists, which are all submerged as she speaks.

Carey said in the video, "I was gonna go in the hot tub, but then I thought it might start sweating and my hair would change textures so that wasn't gonna be a good idea."

Sparkles are part of Carey's DNA, though, and she will wear them wherever she pleases — including her hot tub in Aspen, like she did in December 2021. She shared a photo on Twitter just after Christmas last year wearing a sequined Louis Vuitton evening gown and sunglasses with her legs in the water and the snow flurries blowing around her. She had reason to celebrate, though. Carey's undisputed biggest song ever, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," had reached No. 1 yet again.

The mom-of-two also recently made an appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show in Italy earlier this month, alongside more of Hollywood's elite. She showed up wearing a custom gown replicating the look of iconic Sicilian tiles. The dress was entirely hand-embroidered using Swarovski crystals.

Mariah Carey Mariah Carey | Credit: Dolce Gabbana