Mariah Carey/Instagram

Some people spend their summers on the beach. Mariah Carey spends hers on a yacht.

The pop icon is sailing the high seas in style alongside her family, and lucky for us, she’s sharing a glamorous glimpse at her travels on social media.

In one snap, Carey is seen in total vacation mode as she poses in a black wetsuit with pink piping. The onesie is unzipped to show off her cleavage and a peek at her pink rhinestone bikini (a swimsuit choice that would make Elle Woods proud). The singer sported her long hair in pigtail French braids and topped off the look with oversize designer sunnies.

Carey’s boat shoot did not stop there. She also enlisted her 7-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon for a mommy-and-me photo session. The mother-daughter duo posed like twins as they smiled for the camera on deck, taking in the magic-hour light.

Carey is on a quick vacation from her Vegas residency which kicked off in July. And she remains focused on spending quality time with her children (Monroe and twin brother Moroccan), family and close friends.

In April, the star opened up for the first time about her battle with bipolar disorder exclusively to PEOPLE. And she’s very grateful for the outpouring of love and support she’s received from her fans.

“It was really nice,” the singer recently shared. “I say things off the cuff, but sometimes you have to be serious about things. It’s life. Everybody has their own stuff. As long as I don’t have to stop being myself, it’s just who I am.”

The star is also writing and recording new music for an upcoming album which will be a mix of upbeat tracks and ballads.