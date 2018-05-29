Did Mariah Carey Sell Her 35-Carat Engagement Ring from Ex James Packer?

Ever since Mariah Carey and ex-fiancé James Packer’s 2016 split, fans have wondered what would happen to the 35-carat engagement ring he gave her. After reaching a settlement back in 2017, the couple agreed that Carey would keep the massive engagement ring (in addition to $5–$10 million dollars). But now, it looks like the singer is officially moving on.

According to the New York Post‘s Page Six, Carey reportedly sold the ring via a business manager for a rumored $2.1 million to an L.A. jeweler.

A rep for Carey told PEOPLE that she’s “leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend.”

Carey and Packer first met in 2014, but didn’t make their red carpet debut until September 2015 at The Intern premiere. They got engaged in January 2016 when Packer popped the question with the 35-carat diamond ring designed by Carey’s friend of more than 25 years, Wilfredo Rosado.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty

“I took the standards super high, and I wanted to create a ring that could not be measured up to,” Rosado said, adding that it took two weeks to create. “It was about mixing simplicity with volume, which is very difficult to do … It’s an epic ring for an epic time in her life.”

Gotham/GC Images

And the final design was so opulent Carey joked after her engagement that it was “so heavy I can’t lift my arm up.”

She also commented that the proposal was “very romantic.” Adding, “He’s an exceptional person and really… it gets more romantic by the day, so it’s very sweet.”

The couple came to a settlement in 2017 and agreed that Carey would keep the ring and receive $5 to $10 million dollars, considerably less than the $50 million she reportedly wanted in return for moving to L.A. to be with her ex-fiancé.