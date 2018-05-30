Splash News Online

This week it was reported that Mariah Carey sold the 35-carat engagement ring from her ex-fiancé James Packer for a rumored $2.1 million. And as new paparazzi photos show, she’s replaced the gigantic rock with the most “Mariah” ring imaginable.

The star was spotted leaving Beverly Hills hotspot Mr Chow on Tuesday night wearing two sparkly butterfly statement rings on each hand. (For non die-hard Mimi fans, the butterfly is her signature statement piece and spirit insect. She even named her new Las Vegas residency show, “The Butterfly Returns.“)

Earlier this week the New York Post‘s Page Six reported that Carey sold her old engagement ring via a business manager for a rumored $2.1 million to an L.A. jeweler. And a rep for Carey told PEOPLE that she’s “leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend.”

The ring in question is the 35-carat diamond ring Packer popped the question with back in 2016. It was designed by Carey’s friend of more than 25 years, Wilfredo Rosado, and took two weeks to create.

“I took the standards super high, and I wanted to create a ring that could not be measured up to,” Rosado said. “It was about mixing simplicity with volume, which is very difficult to do … It’s an epic ring for an epic time in her life.”

After splitting shortly after their engagement, the couple came to a settlement in 2017 and agreed that Carey would keep the ring and receive $5 to $10 million dollars, considerably less than the $50 million she reportedly wanted in return for moving to L.A. to be with her ex-fiancé.

Ever since, Carey has been dating her on-again, off-again boyfriend and dancer and choreographer Bryan Tanaka, who was by her side leaving the restaurant on Tuesday.