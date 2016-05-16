Mariah Carey Loses a Shoe - and Her Balance! - While on the NBC Upfront Red Carpet

Diva down (almost)!

It was a close call for Mariah Carey on Monday, when she nearly took a tumble at the 2016 NBC Universal Upfront.

The singer briefly lost her balance while walking the red carpet, even slipping out of one of her black Christian Louboutin platform heels. she quickly regained her balance, though, with the help of two men who walked beside her — who, if we know our beloved Elusive Chanteuse, had them on hand for just such an occasion. After all, she has a specially commissioned wheeled makeup chair that helps her get from place to place behind the scenes of her shows.

The mom of two donned a zebra-printed sequin micromini dress with fishnet stockings to the event.

In true diva fashion, Carey popped on a pair of sunglasses after the flawless recovery and continued on her way. This isn’t the star’s first close call, though. Last summer, Carey came dangerously close to falling down a flight of stairs while stepping off her billionaire fiancé, James Packer‘s, yacht.

Carey didn’t seemed terribly bothered by the red carpet snag, though, as she gushed about her upcoming docu-series and wedding to

E! News

at the event.

“[Through this show], people will definitely get a better sense of me,” Carey told E! of the new series,

Mariah’s World

, adding that what people may think about her are “all misconceptions.”

As for her upcoming wedding, Carey said she’s no newbie to walking down the aisle.

“This is number three, you know, darling?” she said. Let’s just hope she has her shoe snafus all worked out before that next long walk!

