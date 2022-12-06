See Mariah Carey's Dress Break Onstage — and Her Glam Team Rush in to Fix the Fashion Emergency

"It was very, very close to being a full-on scandal but we made it work," Mariah Carey said of the wardrobe malfunction during her performance at a Moët & Chandon event Monday night

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on December 6, 2022 12:44 PM
Mariah Carey is seen in Manhattan on December 05, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Mariah Carey's glam squad always has her back.

The Queen of Christmas took the stage for a dazzling appearance at a Moët & Chandon event in New York City, where she sang her heart out — and faced a fashion emergency.

For her performance Monday night Carey, 52, wore a sleek black slip gown with chainlink straps, one of which broke mid-performance. Thankfully, she had her glam team on hand for damage control.

In a re-posted Instagram video, the Grammy winner's crew tended to the faux pas on stage. Her stylist Wilfredo Rosado helped fix the dress strap while Carey's hair stylist, Danielle Priano, and her makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, did touch-ups.

But the show must go on and Carey took the moment to sing about the situation, effortlessly freestyling lyrics including, "We need to get this dress together," before belting into a "Save me tonight!"

"When @mariahcarey dress breaks on stage she does a little impromptu freestyle! Like why not?!" Priano wrote on Instagram.

Carey later went to her IG Story to explain the situation. "My gosh, it was very, very close to being a full-on scandal but we made it work. This part broke — came untethered I should say — but we got it back and everybody was super professional," she said while pinpointing her dress strap.

"It is what it was, it's nothing great," she continued, referring to of her freestyled song. "But let me just tell you this — we made it."

The "Always Be My Baby" singer stepped out later in the evening in her full ensemble, which featured a matching black cape, towering heels and tons of "glorious jewelry."

Mariah Carey is seen in Manhattan on December 05, 2022 in New York City.
Robert Kamau/GC Images

Known for her fabulous bling, Carey spread her wings with a sparkling butterfly-themed jewelry collection with Chopard in September, in honor of the 25th anniversary of Butterfly, which she told PEOPLE is her "most personal album."

"It's the body of work that I'm the most proud of as an artist, a producer and a writer. So it was just sort of kismet," she shared exclusively.

On her jewelry motto, Carey revealed, "The more, the better. You can stack the more everyday pieces in this collection," adding that her 11-year-old daughter Monroe is "living" for that mindset. "She cannot wait to get some of the bracelets. She wants to be a designer one day, so this was really inspirational for her. I think she really felt like her dreams were attainable."

Mariah Carey to Perform for Roblox Concert
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

And, in speaking with PEOPLE again on her new children's book, The Christmas Princess, she spilled the beauty advice she'd pass on to the 12-year-old version of herself.

"'Save up your money. Buy some conditioner and a comb, just wet your hair, keep the conditioner on it, and let it air-dry. You'll be okay,' " she said, adding: "Oh, and I would've said, 'Please don't shave your eyebrows. It's never gonna look good on you.' "

