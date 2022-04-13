The music icon took a stylish dip to celebrate the anniversary of The Emancipation of Mimi and her Latto and DJ Khaled collaboration "Big Energy"

Mariah Carey Makes a Splash with a Slinky Gown — in the Pool: 'Do You Like the Ensemble?'

Mariah Carey is soaking up her recent achievements in the most fabulous way possible.

The singer, 53, surprised fans on Instagram Live this week to mark the anniversary of her hit album The Emancipation of Mimi as well as the recent Billboard success of the remix for "Big Energy," her collaboration with Latto and DJ Khaled.

But of course this is the Elusive Chanteuse, so she didn't just don a full-length gown — she took her elegance to the next level by lounging on the stairs of a pool as small waves gently lapped over her.

Carey's glimmering gown had hints of rose gold and rich burgundy, depending on the section (wet or dry). She topped of the look with dangling gold earrings and a stack of diamond-encrusted bracelets on each arm.

"'Celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi and Big Energy Remix with the lambily!!!" she captioned the nearly 21-minute video to her official Instagram account, adding lamb and heart emojis.

Carey's superfans, the Lambs, gushed over her look in the comment section. Many noted how the singer opted for ultra-straight hair, which blew frequently in the wind, rather than her staple curls.

Carey said in the livestream, "I was gonna go in the hot tub, but then I thought it might start sweating and my hair would change textures so that wasn't gonna be a good idea."

Mariah Carey Christmas Mariah Carey | Credit: Apple TV+

The Emancipation of Mimi was released in 2005 and went on to sell 10 million copies globally.

On Tuesday, Carey — who has already has 19 No. 1 singles — also celebrated "Big Energy" landing on the top of the Billboard Digital Sales Chart.

She was later joined by her daughter Monroe, who wore a much more casual outfit than her mother — mint pajamas. (The singer shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon.)

Mariah Carey american idol Credit: FOX Image Collection/Getty

Carey is no stranger to taking a dip with a lavish gown on.

Last December, the undisputed Queen of Christmas shared a photo of herself on Twitter sitting at the edge of a hot tub in Aspen decked out in a sequined Louis Vuitton evening gown and diva-appropriate sunglasses.

"Feeling blessed and elated. Another week at #1 on the Hot 100!" she wrote, referring to the perennial success of her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You."