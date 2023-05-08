Maria Shriver and Daughters Christina and Katherine Schwarzenegger Wear Matching Dresses to L.A. Event 

Maria Shriver and daughters Christina and Katherine Schwarzenegger are pretty in pink. This weekend, the trio wore matching Cleobella dresses at a Mother's Day event in California, to celebrate Katherine's collaboration with the brand.

The coordinating, ankle-length dresses each had the same floral prints with different styles featuring varying necklines. Shriver, 67, paired a white cardigan with her dress that had a plunging neckline and cute keyhole in the front.

Christina, 31, and Katherine, 33, both wore a slightly different style with two white string tassels tied in a small bow in the front.

Katherine shared a series of photos from the event on her Instagram that showcased her friends and family in the dresses.

"Had the best time celebrating my dress collab with @cleobella this weekend!" she wrote alongside the array of photos showcasing the different styles of her collaboration.

"I love seeing everyone in their Christina and Maria dresses and the sweetest little ones in their LELE dresses (named after my daughters)." she added, referring to Eloise, 11 months, and Lyla, 2, whom she shares with husband Chris Pratt.

"So grateful to the amazing team at @cleobella for creating such a beautiful, feminine and flattering at any stage of life dress for every woman and a mini dress that my daughter keeps on even at nap time," she said.

Maria Shriver and daughters Christina and Katherine Schwarzenegger. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, Shriver and Katherine chatted with PEOPLE about their beauty routines and what makes them feel beautiful.

"I've learned everything about skincare from Katherine, and I love that," Shriver told PEOPLE. Growing up, the acclaimed journalist and author "never" talked "about beauty" with her mother Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who she recalls not having a morning or evening routine.

Instead, Shriver said, her mother focused conversations on other qualities, which in turn helped her have a healthy perspective on beauty. "She always spoke to me about my brain. She was always emphasizing that. So I came to have a philosophy on beauty that, first and foremost, it was something that came from the inside out."

Shriver also recalled that when she was young, "there wasn't much emphasis on products like there is today." But after years of watching her daughters, she's "learned to value" her skin.

"I grew up putting baby oil on my face and tanning with a reflector. I know, I know. My mother sailed and was out in the sun all the time. But Katherine has always prioritized sunblock. I am the beneficiary of a daughter who's really into that, and reminds me to get into it and shares her product. So, I think that's a really wonderful gift," said Shriver, who is now a sunscreen devotee.