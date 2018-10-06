Maria Menounos’ Wedding Dress Revealed! See the Romantic Gown Covered with Hand-Painted Flowers

While saying “I do” for a second time to husband Keven Undergaro, Maria Menounos wore a wedding dress plucked straight out of a fairy tale.

Before the TV journalist, 40, celebrated with her longtime love, 50, in her family’s homeland of Greece on Saturday, her wedding dress designer shared the first snap of the bride’s elegant gown.

“First fitting in LA for @mariamenounos,” designer Celia Kritharioti wrote alongside an image of Menounos wearing the lace-covered, off-the-shoulder gown.

“Our warmest wishes to @mariamenounosand @undergaro for a lifetime of love and happiness!” the designer continued. “Maria is wearing Celia Kritharioti off the shoulder wedding creation made from silk organza with hand-painted flowers and veil made from silk tulle.“

RELATED: Maria Menounos on Her New Year’s Eve Wedding Dress: ‘It Took My Breath Away’

Ahead of the wedding, Menounos also gave her fans a preview of the hair and makeup looks she’d wear on her special day.

“Trying to figure out what we’re going to do with our hair,” she said, while getting her hair styled on her big day. Giving her seal of approval to the elegant up-do her stylist put together, Menounos added, “I kinda love it.”

Maria Menounos Maria Menounos/Instagram

Maria Menounos Maria Menounos/Instagram

Before leaving for the ceremony, Menounos also took a moment to share just how excited and thankful she felt.

“I’ve been planning this for maybe a month but really been planning this for a long time in my heart because I always wanted to return to Greece and do our wedding here,” she shared. “Greece means so much to us and our village and our roots and i’m so beyond thankful to all of our friends who put this together.”

“Honestly, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” she continued. “I have the best husband, I have the best family, nothing is without its problems and nothing’s perfect but I am so blessed and so so happy today that we get to do this amazing wedding in this beautiful village that I want to move to although I think Keven may divorce me and that would kind of suck.”

Ten months earlier, Menounos exchanged vows with her longtime love Undergaro during an impromptu New Year’s Eve ceremony as she hosted Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

The host had to choose her Pronovias gown strategically for her actual nuptials since she got married in the frigid New York City end-of-December weather.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

“You have to think you’re outside in Times Square, it’s freezing, you need something beautiful but appropriate,” Menounos told PEOPLE exclusively.

So she started the dress search where every bride does — on Pinterest. “I quickly went onto Pinterest and started looking at wedding gowns. I’ve never really been that girl that’s done that,” she explained. “I never really envisioned that day.”

RELATED PHOTOS: See Exclusive Photos from Maria Menounos’ New Year’s Eve Wedding in Times Square

Menounos ended up choosing Pronovias’ strapless lace “Randala” design with a mermaid silhouette, sweetheart neckline and mesh detail on the bodice to add “just a touch” of sexy. The gown also comes with a matching lace detachable coat featuring a dramatic train (perfect for the freezing temperatures in Times Square!).

The wedding kicked a fresh new year for Menounos, who faced a challenging 2017. After caring for her mother who has stage 4 brain cancer, she discovered that she had a golf-ball-size meningioma brain tumor herself. She later had a successful surgery that removed 99.9 percent of the tumor, which was benign.

RELATED VIDEO: Maria Menounos Gets Married on Live TV