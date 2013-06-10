Maria Menounos Talks Style Scoop In Her New Monthly PEOPLE StyleWatch Column!

[brightcoveplayer 2353559958001]

Please welcome the latest member of the PEOPLE StyleWatch team, Maria Menounos!

The Extra host, author and all-around style star will be joining our team, penning a monthly column in which she answers your questions, shares her favorite beauty picks and gives takeaway tips on how to incorporate her own effortless style into your everyday life. ‘

And we’re so excited about this collaboration, we snagged the star in N.Y.C. to give us the rundown on a few of her summer favorites, from her must-listen song of the summer to what she’s most excited to wear on-camera as the temperatures rise.

Watch the video above to hear what Menounos is loving right this minute, then pick up the July issue, on stands June 14, to check out all of her great ideas. Then shoot her an email at Maria@StyleWatchMag.com so she can answer all your pressing questions in upcoming issues.

Tell us: Are you psyched to check out our newest columnist?