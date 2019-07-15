Margot Robbie kept Sharon Tate close to her while filming the new Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

During a sit-down interview with Today, Robbie opened up about what it was like to take on the role of the actress, whose career was cut short when she was murdered in 1969 by Charles Manson’s followers.

“Whenever I heard her name, I really only thought about her life,” she shared, adding that she had never been “exposed to parts of her life when she was alive.”

Robbie, 28, who got to know several of Tate’s family and friends while preparing for the role, went on to reveal that she was actually given some of the late actress’ jewelry to wear in the film by the star’s sister Debra Tate.

“It was kind of sometimes very sad to be that closely connected with real-life Sharon,” Robbie remarked. adding that at moments, “suddenly the tragedy of it all would hit you and you’d be tremendously sad.”

However, the actress went on to share that at other times it made her “feel so happy” to have that kind of a connection with her.

In a touching nod to the late starlet, while attending the Cannes Film Festival in May, Robbie wore her hair in a braided style that was identical to the one Tate wore when she attended the festival in 1968.

Along with the ’60s-inspired hairstyle, the Australian actress also wore a white off-the-shoulder Chanel dress with tulle and lace details paired with silver heels.

Robbie has been open in the past about how fortunate she was to get to know some of Tate’s loved ones.

“They all said how kind, loving, and good-hearted she was,” Robbie previously told PEOPLE, adding that the most important pat of filming was getting the chance to show audiences who the actress really was.

“It was immensely important for me to honor Sharon’s generous spirit,” she shared. “I felt an enormous sense of responsibility. She really was such a beautiful character to play.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters July 26.