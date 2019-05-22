Margot Robbie Makes a Splash at Cannes in a Sexy White Swimsuit: Shop Her Look!

Before Margot Robbie dazzled the crowd at the Cannes Film Festival in her Sharon Tate-inspired Chanel outfit and ’60s hairstyle at the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Tuesday, the star showed off her diving skills in one of the cutest one-pieces of the season.

The actress was spotted doing a swan dive into the water in Antibes, France wearing a sporty-meets-sexy one-shoulder high-cut swimsuit.

And while you can’t take diving lessons from the star, you can swipe her style. Robbie’s Myra "Rhodas" one-piece is still available for $120 at Net-a-Porter.com.

And just hours later she had a total transformation, arriving to the premiere of her new movie wearing a mod Chanel baby doll dress worn over black pants and styled with embellished boots, black choker and ’60s makeup, paying homage to Sharon Tate, who she plays in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Tate was a murder victim of the Charles Manson’s Family in 1969 who was killed while eight-and-a-half months pregnant with both her and her husband, director Roman Polanski’s, first child.

Robbie previously talked about how she prepared for the role by meeting with Tate’s friends and family.

“They all said how kind, loving, and good-hearted she was,” Robbie, 28, told PEOPLE. “I was fortunate enough to step on to set with Debra Tate’s blessing, Sharon’s sister.”

The film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt who play Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, respectively, two aged Hollywood actors who try to make their way around a changing industry — while Charles Manson is on the loose.

It has already earned critical praise and has rave first reactions from critics who called it “brilliant” and “shocking.”

Gregory Ellwood of The Playlist called it a “love letter to a time gone by.” While The Guardian‘s Peter Bradshaw said the “brilliant” film is “shocking, gripping, dazzlingly shot.”

The film reportedly got a six-minute standing ovation after its premiere on Tuesday.