Margot Robbie, Sofia Richie, Riley Keough and Elle Fanning Among Stars at Chanel Cruise 2023/24 Show

It was date night at the Chanel Cruise 2023/24 fashion show!

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley and newlyweds Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge were just some of the loved-up celebrities spotted at the runway show in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The show was a star-studded affair — and the first Chanel event since the 2023 Met Gala celebrated late designer Karl Lagerfeld on May 1 — with many of the label's fans coming out to see the designs.

Robbie, 32, went '70s casual-chic for the event, wearing high-waisted flared jeans with a black bikini top and gold vest and carrying a cute black quilted Chanel handbag with a top handle.

Ackerley, 33, wore a tan blazer and white button-up, paired with dark-gray pants and white sneakers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge. Elle Fanning. L: Caption Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge. PHOTO: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock R: Caption Elle Fanning. PHOTO: Anna Webber/Variety via Getty

In a potential nod to her recent nuptials, Richie wore a white Chanel blazer boasting multicolored pastel feathers around the neck and down the front, paired with white silk shorts featuring lace around the hem.

The 24-year-old model topped off her look with a small pink-and-purple Chanel handbag and cream-and-black Chanel heels.

Grainge, 29, wore a navy-blue suit over a cream crewneck sweater for the event.

Riley Keough, Elle Fanning, Kristen Stewart, Paris Hilton, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kris Jenner, Halsey and Lil Nas X were just some of the additional stars in attendance, many wearing a variety of Chanel looks.

Riley Keough. Tracee Ellis Ross. Kris Jenner. L: Caption Riley Keough. PHOTO: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock C: Caption Tracee Ellis Ross. PHOTO: Anna Webber/Variety via Getty R: Caption Kris Jenner. PHOTO: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

RELATEDGALLERY: Pop Star Faouzia Takes PEOPLE Inside Her "Incredible" First Chanel Show: "I Was So Nervous!"

Keogh, 33, opted for a geometric purple and black full bodysuit featuring the French fashion house's signature logo, while Fanning, 25, wore a black sequined two-piece peekaboo ensemble.

Ross, 50 showed off her one-of-a-kind eclectic style in a leopard and Chanel logo sweater and pants set paired with a dark maroon leather vest. She finished off the look with bright red chunky heels and a quilted yellow Chanel handbag.

Jenner, 67, attended sans her famous daughters, rocking a two-piece black-and-white houndstooth skirt suit paired with black tights and matching patent leather pumps.

Post-show, guests were treated to a performance by Snoop Dogg, who played a medley of his hits including "Gin and Juice," "Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang," "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Beautiful."