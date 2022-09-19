Margot Robbie Wows in White at 'Amsterdam' Premiere But Says Making Movies 'Isn't as Glamorous'

Margot Robbie is a belle in Chanel once again.

For the New York City premiere of Amsterdam on Sunday, the Chanel ambassador shined bright on the red carpet in a strapless dress featuring a ruched overlay bodice and a romantic double-tiered lace skirt from the French atelier.

Styled by Kate Young, the two-time Oscar nominee accessorized with a mini quilted handbag, dazzling earrings and silver platform heels.

Her hair and makeup were also kept classic with her effortless wavy locks (achieved by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett) and rosy-hued makeup (thanks to her makeup artist Pati Dubruff).

While shining bright on the red carpet, the Suicide Squad star talked with PEOPLE on the red carpet about the not-so-glamorous workings behind the scenes of her acting career.

"Honestly, I want people to see what making a movie is really like. I don't think it's as glamorous as people imagine it to me," she said, comparing life on-set to "camping-slash-working on a construction site."

"[There's] not a whole lot of luxury on movie sets — it's like moments like this a couple times a year that are more luxurious and fancy," she added.

Robbie, 32, also admitted that doing what she loves is "just not as fancy as people think," which she believes might be one of the assets that "keeps everyone grounded."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Although she joked that "maybe I'm on too many movie sets," there's definitely no stopping Robbie when it comes to commanding the silver screen.

In addition to her role in the period mystery comedy, the Australian native will also star in Babylon alongside Brad Pitt in December and Barbie as the film's titular character (slated to release in July 2023 and expected to bring a plethora of all-pink looks).

Earlier this year, it was announced that Robbie would be taking another producing role for a period heist film within the Ocean's Eleven franchise as well.

In March, Robbie's publicist told PEOPLE the project – which Robbie will star in and produce alongside Bombshell director Jay Roach, her husband Tom Ackerley and Michelle Graham – is "an original Ocean's film set in the '60s."



With all her upcoming project, Robbie is bound to pull out the style stops on her press tours. The Amsterdam red carpet marks just one of many times she brought her fashion A-Game.

While attending the 2020 Oscars (after sharing a rare photo of her and her producer beau, who wed in 2016), she served Old Hollywood style in a Chanel couture dress from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 1994 collection.

"She has this really nice relationship with Chanel," Young told PEOPLE of Robbie's ensemble at the time. "Having a woman designer at Chanel changes the tone a bit and there is a sort of female easiness in the couture that we're trying to embrace. She wants to feel a bit more relaxed and we're trying to find a place and what [dress] suits her real personality."