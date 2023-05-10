Margot Robbie Wears a Retro-Inspired Bikini Top for Rare Date Night Out with Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie had a date night at the Chanel Cruise 2023/24 fashion show.

The Barbie actress and husband Tom Ackerley enjoyed a rare night out as they sat front row at the star-studded event.

The show — which was the first Chanel event since the Met Gala 2023 celebrated late designer Karl Lagerfeld on May 1 — was full of celebrities coming out to see the runway designs.

Robbie went chic-yet-casual for the event, wearing high-waisted flare jeans with a retro black bikini top and gold vest and carrying a cute black quilted Chanel handbag with a top handle. Ackerley wore a tan blazer and white button-up with dark gray pants and white sneakers.

Keeping with her beach theme, the actress kept her makeup natural and sun-kissed. She wore her long blonde hair down with loose curls.

Robbie, who is a longtime fan and one of the brand's celebrity ambassadors, posed for photos from her front row seat alongside Ackerley, also standing so photographers could get some full-length shots of her killer outfit.

Newlyweds Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge also took advantage of the event to have a date night.

In a potential nod to her recent nuptials, Richie wore a white Chanel blazer boasting multicolored pastel feathers around the neck and down the front, paired with white silk shorts featuring lace around the hem.

The 24-year-old model topped off her look with a small pink-and-purple Chanel handbag and cream-and-black Chanel heels.

Grainge, 29, wore a navy-blue suit over a cream crewneck sweater for the event.

Riley Keough, Elle Fanning, Kristen Stewart, Paris Hilton, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kris Jenner, Halsey and Lil Nas X were just some of the additional stars in attendance, many wearing a variety of Chanel looks.

Keogh, 33, opted for a geometric purple and black full bodysuit featuring the French fashion house's signature logo, while Fanning, 25, wore a black sequined two-piece peekaboo ensemble.

Ross, 50 showed off her one-of-a-kind eclectic style in a leopard and Chanel logo sweater and pants set paired with a dark maroon leather vest. She finished off the look with bright red chunky heels and a quilted yellow Chanel handbag.

Jenner, 67, attended sans her famous daughters, rocking a two-piece black-and-white houndstooth skirt suit paired with black tights and matching patent leather pumps.

Post-show, guests were treated to a performance by Snoop Dogg, who played a medley of his hits including "Gin and Juice," "Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang," "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Beautiful."

Robbie also recently rocked Chanel at the 2023 Met Gala in a look that honored two legendary fashion icons.

Robbie stepped out on the red carpet wearing a flowy Chanel black gown designed with a see-through corset bodice and gold piping, a style that was previously worn by a legendary supermodel.

"I'm wearing Chanel, this dress was worn by Cindy Crawford in 1993. They remade it for me and it's obviously a Karl design. I feel really great in it, actually," she told La La Anthony for Vogue of the piece, which debuted as a part of the Spring/Summer collection 30 years ago.

Margot Robbie on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

She also opened up about celebrating the night's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," dedicated to the late German fashion designer who helmed Chanel for years.

"I had the great privilege of getting to know Karl to an extent," she said. "I was the last Chanel ambassador that he picked, actually. It is an honor. I'm thrilled that they're honoring him tonight because he was exceptional."