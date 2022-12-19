Margot Robbie Recreates Barbie's Iconic Retro 1959 Swimsuit Look in 'Barbie' Trailer

Margot Robbie is bringing it back in time in her first look as Barbie!

In the teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Robbie rocks a familiar get-up for fans of her character — the classic swimsuit first seen on the 1959 doll.

Standing in the iconic one-piece bathing suit, Robbie, 32, sports white sunglasses, blonde curls, and a pair of gold hoops. But it's the throwback striped suit that really makes her look like the doll!

The 1959 look itself is a classic in the doll world, having been introduced in the late '50s before Barbie started rocking the Red Helenca Swimsuit in 1962, per Fashion Doll Guide.

The suit has seen a few revivals in the Barbie line of products — having been reintroduced to kids in 1993 via a 35th anniversary edition doll and later in a 50th anniversary edition doll. Other iterations of the classic look appeared on Barbie, like a 2009 Target exclusive that instead had Barbie wearing a two-piece with some added color to the Zebra design.

Regardless of which look Barbie fans grew up with, Robbie's fit in the trailer might bring back some memories, just as the largely-pink world she operates in calls back to the toys of the past.

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

The trailer itself, narrated by Helen Mirren in the style of the iconic 2001: A Space Odyssey — gives fans an inside look as to what they can expect from Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and the rest of the cast as they take on the roles of some pretty fashionable dolls. The movie, which will also star Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, America Ferrera and more, was written by Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach.

"People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,'" Robbie British Vogue soon after news of the production broke. "Then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't....' "

Outside of even just accessories, Robbie told the publication that Barbie "comes with a lot of baggage," but that playing her evokes "a lot of nostalgic connections."

Over the weekend, Liu spoke to PEOPLE about his experience making the film, revealing that fans can "surmise what kind of experience we had filming it just by watching the trailer."

"The dancing, the laughing, all of that. That was every single day for us on set. So now to finally see that in a work form is actually surreal because we just felt like we were having fun the whole time," Liu said. "But I'm really excited for people to watch more. I think there will be one more trailer that comes out before the movie, but I think it's great to keep the audience guessing, and I can't wait for them to see."

Barbie is in theaters July 21.