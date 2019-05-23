Margot Robbie channeled late actress Sharon Tate at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, wearing her hair in an identical braided style to the one Tate wore when she attended the festival in 1968.

The similarity was first noticed in a tweet from writer Evan Ross Katz on Thursday.

Robbie, 28, wore her hair in a middle part and styled the front few strands into small braids. Along with the ’60s-inspired hairstyle, she wore a white off-the-shoulder Chanel dress with tulle and lace details paired with silver heels.

The actress is playing Tate in Quentin Tarantino‘s upcoming ninth film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which premiered at Cannes on Tuesday to rave first reactions from critics who called it “brilliant” and “shocking.”

Tate was a murder victim of the Charles Manson’s Family in 1969. She was killed while eight-and-a-half months pregnant with both her and her husband, director Roman Polanski’s, first child.

Robbie previously talked about how she prepared for the role by meeting with Tate’s friends and family.

“They all said how kind, loving, and good-hearted she was,” the actress told PEOPLE. “I was fortunate enough to step on to set with Debra Tate’s blessing, Sharon’s sister.”

The film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt who play Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, respectively, two aged Hollywood actors who try to make their way around a changing industry while Charles Manson is on the loose.

Robbie previously wore a 60s-inspired ensemble to the premiere of the film on Tuesday, sporting a mod Chanel baby doll dress worn over black pants and styled with embellished boots, black choker and ’60s makeup.

On Wednesday, Tarantino, 56, had a curt response for a female reporter from The New York Times who asked why Robbie wasn’t given more to say or do in the film, according to Variety.

“I reject your hypothesis,” he said during a press conference for the movie.

Robbie then attempted to answer the question, saying, “I think the moments I was on screen gave a moment to honor Sharon.”

“I think the tragedy was the loss of innocence,” she continued. “To show the wonderful sides of her could be done without speaking. I did feel like I got a lot of time to explore the character without dialogue, which is an interesting thing.”

She added, “Rarely do I get an opportunity to spend so much time on my own as a character.”