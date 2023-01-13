Margot Robbie Dazzles in Dramatic Red Valentino Gown at 'Babylon' Premiere in London

All eyes were on Margot Robbie at the London premiere of Babylon Thursday.

The Australian actress stole the red carpet at the BFI Imax in Waterloo wearing a Valentino red poncho gown featuring a bare back and halter neck top.

Robbie, 32, teamed her glamorous look with chunky tendrils from a chic updo, bright red lipstick and gold sandal heels.

Alongside her, Brad Pitt also looked dapper in a checked grey suit and matching shirt.

Robbie's dramatic gown follows her recent "Hollywood powerhouse" look at the 2023 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Returning to the Golden Globes as a three-time nominee, the actress donned a baby pink Chantilly lace and silk tulle Chanel gown with a chevron bodice, inspired by the label's Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture collection.

Margot Robbie. Lia Toby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Styled by Kate Young, the romantic designer piece was a masterpiece in itself, taking up 750 hours of work and incorporating 30,000 elements of embroidery including sequins, bugle beads, and feathers.

Robbie also upped the bling in a brooch placed in the center of the gown's neckline, as well as a pair of 18K white gold and diamond earrings courtesy of the French fashion house.

Margot Robbie. Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Robbie plays budding actress Nellie LaRoy in Babylon, which is set in 1920s Hollywood as the movie industry transitions from silent films to talkies.

Along with Brad Pitt she stars with Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Jean Smart, Jeff Garlin, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts and more.

During an interview with WSJ. Magazine, she commented on the grueling work that went into the film, telling the publication: "I've never worked that hard in my life. [I was] shattered by the end of that job."

Margot Robbie. Lia Toby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

In November, Roberts — who plays Robbie's character's father in the film — praised Robbie's performance during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, proclaiming that the film will likely earn her an Academy Award.

"She gives the most incredible performance in Babylon that I have ever seen," he said.

The actor compared Robbie's performances to the "perfect performances" of Elizabeth Taylor and Sandy Dennis in the 1966 film Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? In praising his costar, he noted that Robbie's acting in Babylon is "on that level."

"She blew me away," he added. "I couldn't believe how brilliant every minute of every day she was."

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show after the premiere Thursday, Robbie described filming Damien Chazelle's epic Hollywood drama as a "wild ride."

"There were amazing set pieces, including a party scene that took two weeks to shoot," she added. "Every part of it was insane and the stress levels were terrifying because there was so much going on and I didn't want to be the one to mess it up."

Asked about her upcoming Barbie movie with Ryan Gosling, Margot revealed "You don't know what to expect. It is great and very funny."