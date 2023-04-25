Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Are Totally Barbie and Ken in Matching Pink Looks at CinemaCon

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are the definition of Barbiecore.

Robbie, 32, who plays Barbie, and Gosling, 42, who plays Ken in the upcoming live-action movie about the iconic doll, just rocked coordinating pink looks while attending CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas Tuesday to promote the project.

When the co-stars walked the red carpet, Robbie posed for pictures in a quintessentially Barbie two-piece pink gingham Prada set, consisting of a crop top and high-waisted mini skirt. She paired the perfect-for-the-occasion set with matching pink heels, a gold anklet, and her blond hair in a side part to show off simple earrings.

Gosling also rocked a pink ensemble, only his came with a bit of camp.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

The Notebook star sported a pink Carhartt coat layered over a white T-shirt with director Greta Gerwig's name in Barbie font printed across his chest. He paired the pieces with neutral brown trousers and dress shoes.

While at the convention, Gosling spoke about how he got in the headspace for the role and what it took to Ken-ify his appearance.

"I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within, and if I'm being really honest I doubted my Ken-ergy," the La La Land actor told an audience during Warner Bros. Pictures' presentation at the event. "I didn't see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow."

"It was like I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach," he jokingly added.

"It came on like a light scarlet fever. Then I woke up one day and was like, 'Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?' "

The official full-length trailer for the film recently went viral and inspired countless memes based off the character posters posted the same day, which finally revealed who everyone is playing.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Some of the stars include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa; who appear as different versions of Ken in the film. Meanwhile, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Anna Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya and Issa Rae play different versions of Barbie. Emerald Fennell will appear as Midge, and Michael Cera will play Allan.

At the time of the trailer's release, character posters were also unveiled for non-Barbie characters, including America Ferrera as "a human," Ariana Greenblatt as another "human," Helen Mirren as "the narrator," Connor Swindells as an "intern" and Jamie Demetriou as "a suit."

Barbie premieres in theaters July 21.