Margot Robbie's 2023 Golden Globes Dress Took 750 Hours to Create — and Boasts 30,000 Embroidered Elements

Babylon star Margot Robbie hit the red carpet in a custom Chanel gown

Michelle Lee
January 10, 2023
80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Margot Robbie arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Margot Robbie hit the 2023 Golden Globes in a dress made for a "Hollywood powerhouse."

Returning to the Golden Globes as a three-time nominee, the actress, 32, donned a baby pink Chantilly lace and silk tulle Chanel gown with a chevron bodice, inspired by the label's Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture collection.

Styled by Kate Young, the romantic designer piece was a masterpiece in itself, taking up 750 hours of work and incorporating 30,000 elements of embroidery including sequins, bugle beads and feathers.

Robbie also upped the bling in a brooch placed in the center of the gown's neckline, as well as a pair of 18K white gold and diamond earrings courtesy of the French fashion house.

Ahead of the carpet, Young told E!'s Zanna Roberts Robbie's look was inspired by the star's "Hollywood powerhouse" energy.

Margot Robbie 2023 <a href="https://people.com/tag/golden-globes" data-inlink="true">golden globes</a>
To completely embody her role as Chanel's brand ambassador Robbie and her makeup artist Pati Dubroff went for a natural makeup look complete with a rose-hued lipstick and a dusting of pink blush on the star's cheeks using Chanel beauty must-haves.

The delicate style details were found in Robbie's loose waves and her natural manicure, which her nail artist Tom Bachik jokingly described as "high maintenance."

"A little high maintenance never hurt anyone, but if looks could kill we'd all be goners!" he wrote under a close-up Instagram snapshot of her "fresh, clean and stunning" mani.

Before heading to the event, Robbie and her glam squad jammed out to classic rock music, as seen in a behind-the-scenes Instagram video shared by Dubroff.

This year, Robbie is recognized for best actress (musical/comedy) for Babylon. She was first nominated in the category for her role in I, Tonya in 2018.

Robbie plays aspiring Old Hollywood actress Nellie LaRoy in the Damien Chazelle film, which has earned a nomination for best picture (musical/comedy) as well as two additional acting nods among the cast and one for best score.

Off screen, Robbie has become a revered star on the carpet and in fashion.

Attending the Babylon Los Angeles premiere last month (with her mom as her sweet date!) the actress opted for contemporary style in a wrap-around hooded Alaïa dress with a fur-trimmed train.

Two months prior at the Amsterdam premiere, she wowed in white in a strapless Chanel lace gown while sporting rosie makeup and loose waves.

Margot Robbie.
Despite the glamour, Robbie explained that the truth of movie-making can be anything but.

"Honestly, I want people to see what making a movie is really like. I don't think it's as glamorous as people imagine it to me," she shared with PEOPLE while attending the premiere, comparing life on-set to "camping-slash-working on a construction site."

"[There's] not a whole lot of luxury on movie sets — it's like moments like this a couple times a year that are more luxurious and fancy," she added.

Yet, she revealed this might be the one quality that "keeps everyone grounded."

The 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. EST.

