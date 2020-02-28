This Size-Inclusive Shoe Brand Invented a Heel That’s So Comfy, It’s Sold Out 10 Times

Image zoom Margaux

When you think of your shoe collection — particularly your assortment of heels — do you think you could walk 10+ miles in your go-to pairs?

Margaux founders Alexa Buckley and Sarah Pierson began their fast-growing shoe brand back in 2014 with one simple goal: to create women’s footwear that doesn’t compromise on style or comfort. Since then, they’ve launched 10 designs, amassed several enormous waiting lists, sold out of wildly popular styles (several times!), and created a block heel that’s so comfy, Buckley walked close to a half-marathon’s distance in them.

“We’ve had thousand-person waiting lists for that heel,” Buckley tells Travel + Leisure. (It’s simply dubbed “The Heel.”) “It’s a super walkable, wear-everywhere heel that’s just so comfortable — I accidentally walked 12 miles in them.”

Every style from the brand, from its wildly popular demi ballet flat to its very glam Uptown Sandal, is designed to offer the look and high style of designer shoes. Each one is also packed with impressive features and padding to ensure you can walk miles in any pair, making the brand ideal for commuters and travelers.

“For as much innovation as there’s been in the athleisure side of footwear — with Allbirds and Rothy’s, which are all phenomenal — in our minds, no one had yet taken on the Manolo Blahniks of the world and asked, ‘What does next-generation luxury footwear look like?’” Buckley says.

Margaux’s heel is one of the best examples of that creative thinking. The elegant shoe, which comes in five colors and two prints, features an easy-to-wear block heel, soft Italian suede that molds to your foot, and super cushy supportive insoles and foam padding.

“Our customer continues to drag us in the direction of dress footwear, which is really interesting, but not surprising because that’s the hardest place to find shoes that are comfortable,” Buckley says. “Our heels are the most popular product for that reason.”

Shoppers call them “extremely comfortable,” the “best heels I’ve ever owned,” and their “go-to shoe.” They’ve been so popular, they’ve sold out 10 times since their debut more than two years ago.

“I wear them almost daily to work, in lieu of my flats, really — they are that comfortable,” one reviewer wrote.

“I’d sworn off heels because I was tired of punishing my feet,” another reviewer shared. “I walked about five miles my first day in these shoes and wow — they look good and feel good, too. The heel is just high enough and the footbed is well-cushioned. Thanks for answering my shoe prayers, Margaux.”

The founders were also set on addressing the lack of size inclusivity in the women’s footwear market. “We are one of the only brands of women’s shoes that makes a size larger than a 12 and smaller than a 5,” Buckley says. With over 75 size options — including narrow, medium and wide widths and sizes ranging from 2.5 to 14 — everyone can find their perfect pair. Remote shoppers can even use the brand’s Fitting Kit to determine their size right at home, making it easy to shop online or order your very own made-to-measure shoes.

“I was recently at our Georgetown store and I watched a woman burst into tears — she had never been able to find a pair of shoes that fit and never owned a pair of heels before for that reason,” Buckley says. “She finally found her first pair of heels. And she just happened to just get engaged, and now we’re going to make her wedding shoes, too.”

From wedding dance floors to bustling city sidewalks, it looks like these beauties are ready for all of it.

