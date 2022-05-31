A source confirmed the couple's engagement to PEOPLE this week after they began dating last summer

Margaret Qualley Gives a Closer Look at Her Engagement Ring from Jack Antonoff: 'Oh I Love Him'

Margaret Qualley is showing the love for her new fiancé Jack Antonoff.

The Maid actress, 27, took to Instagram Tuesday morning to share a close-up look at her engagement ring just one day after a source confirmed the couple's engagement to PEOPLE.

"Oh I love him," the actress captioned a carousel of images alongside the Bleachers musician, 38, with her arms wrapped around his shoulders and her ring displayed on her left hand.

In the last of the four photos, Qualley is seen giving her fiancé a kiss on the cheek.

"SCREAMING!!!!! love you both congratulations ♥️," wrote musician Gracie Adams below the post.

"So excited for you guys!!❤️," actress Britt Robertson commented.

Qualley had fans wondering if Antonoff may have proposed when she was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her left ring ringer at the Cannes Film Festival last Wednesday. She was in France for the premiere of her latest film, Stars at Noon, in which she stars alongside Joe Alwyn. The movie tied for the Grand Prix at the festival.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Margaret Qualley attends the screening of "Stars At Noon" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage) Margaret Qualley at the Cannes Film Festival | Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The couple began dating last summer and were first spotted kissing in New York City in August 2021. The two went public with their romance earlier this year, making their debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in early March before attending the Critics' Choice Awards — where Qualley's show was up for best limited series — together days later. She later shared a few photos from their evening with the caption, "Date night."