Maren Morris just set the record straight on her quarantine beauty regimen for one Internet critic.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old country singer shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, cradling her newborn son Hayes Andrew in the sweet photo, that garnered an unkind comment from one user who wrote, “stop with the Botox.”

The singer replied and made it very clear that she has been keeping it au naturel while self-isolating amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we’re in the middle of a quarantine. The Botox has long worn off [laughing emoji],” Morris wrote.

That comment aside, the new mom received mostly love and support under her post, which she captioned with lyrics from Patty Griffin’s “Mary.”

“Congrats @marenmorris on that bundle of beauty,” Griffin herself wrote in the comment section.

“You are a natural beauty,” one fan added. While a second wrote, “Absolutely gorgeous ❤❤❤”

On Sunday, Morris performed during the One World: Together at Home special on Saturday to raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

The star performed her hit song “The Bones” with Hozier virtually as the pair practiced safe social distancing.

“Very honored and excited to be making a little appearance this weekend,” Morris said on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

The performance marked her first since delivering Hayes Andrew on March 23, which was not exactly a straightforward process as she later revealed on Instagram. The country singer shared that she endured “30 hours of labor” that “ended with an emergency C-section” in an impassioned post on March 30.

“Not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand,” Morris, who shares Hayes Andrew with husband Ryan Hurd, continued in her caption. “All that mattered was that he got here safely.”

“Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are,” continued the star, referring to the quickly spreading worldwide coronavirus pandemic. “Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene.”

“All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son,” Morris wrote. “Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of The Office @ryanhurd and I have binged while in here.”

