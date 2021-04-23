The country star recently spoke out about the unfair pressures moms face to get their pre-baby bodies back

Maren Morris Serves Serious Swim Style on Trip with Husband Ryan Hurd: 'Tan Almost Everywhere!'

Maren Morris is flaunting her tan and toned physique!

On Thursday, "The Bones" singer, 31, posted a series of photos from her tropical vacation with husband Ryan Hurd, showing off her figure in a strappy orange bikini.

In the snap, Morris sported a two-piece swimsuit from French designer Jacquemus. She accessorized the look with a pair of tortoise shell Ray-Ban sunglasses and a gold body chain.

"Tan almost everywhere. Jan almost everywhere. 🌴," the singer captioned the post, referencing a line from The Office.

The artist — who took home ACM awards for song of the year and female artist of the year last weekend — also shared a shot wearing a white Jacquemus top and a seashell necklace from jewelry brand Alameda Turquesa.

Many of Morris' followers gushed over her appearance in the comments of the post.

"Well HELL 🔥," Carly Pearce wrote, while Kristin Cavallari added, "Damn girl! 🔥"

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley replied, "Love the body chain on you! 🔥"

The country artist's post comes shortly after she addressed comments about the pressure on moms to get their pre-baby figures back.

"We're always extremely pressed to erase any evidence on our body that we had a child — that we housed a child for nine, 10 months — so I just realized how unhealthy that was for me and my workout journey to be like, 'I need to get back to where I was before,' " Morris told reporters Sunday night inside the 2021 ACM Awards' virtual press room.

According to the country megastar, "That's not really the goal — that shouldn't be the goal, to just sort of erase the fact that you had a kid."

Morris said she is "really proud of where [her] body is right now, even if it is several pounds heavier" than it was before she and Hurd welcomed son Hayes, their first child together, last March.

"It's like, 'I did something that half the population can't do.' So I think that's pretty f---ing rad," she said. "That's kind of how I came to that epiphany and was like, 'I'm gonna share this.' "

Earlier this month, the GIRL artist posted a set of photos of herself — the first of her relaxing in a nude-colored underwear set in bed and the second of her working out in a different gray ensemble — and wrote that she is "never saying 'trying to get my body back' again."