Maren Morris Revisits Some of Her Most Iconic Looks with RuPaul's Drag Race Star Mo Heart

Maren Morris is riding circles around this town — and looking fabulous while doing it!

The country singer offered fans a sneak peek into her closet, and shared some of her most iconic looks with RuPaul's Drag Race star Mo Heart on Heart's Amazon Music digital series The Walk In, which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering.

Morris, 35, highlighted some of her favorite fashion picks that she wore to various award shows and performances, including the custom lavender Christian Siriano two-piece she rocked at the 2018 ACM Awards.

"It's one of my favorite looks on a carpet I think I've ever worn. I was very hungover," she revealed to Hart. "But I weirdly looked amazing, I didn't look hungover. But yeah, that's a little secret."

The star, whose third album Humble Quest was released on Friday, raved about the fact that the dress had pockets and was "movable and fun," allowing her to stay "so comfortable all night."

Other pieces Morris chose to highlight included the pink rhinestone cowgirl-inspired get-up from Mexican designer Manuel Cuevas, which featured her last name embroidered on the back, and the white minidress in which she accepted her 2019 album of the year award at the CMA Awards.

"It's just one of my favorites, I felt like an angel walking up on stage," she recalled. "I was in shock, I didn't realize I was gonna win and I was also pregnant and I remember having to suck everything in to get the zipper up because it was that time where you're not super showing, but just enough to not fit into anything. It was a little prickly [sitting on it] but we suffered for the fashion gods."

There was also the custom Dolce & Gabbana gown she rocked at last year's Grammy Awards, which she said made her feel "like a '20s flapper."

Elsewhere during the episode, which featured a cameo from stylist Dani Michelle, Morris talked life with husband Ryan Hurd ("I always make him leave me one of his T-shirts," she said of long-distance touring) and gave Heart, 35, advice on being a songwriter.

"You have to leave your ego at the door and not worry about it and just dare to suck," she said. "Some days you're just going to have a terrible song and that's OK, it doesn't mean that you're terrible. It just means like, the song gods weren't on your side today but you have to get through that sludge to get to the greatness. So just like power through."

The "Circles Around This Town" singer also revealed that since welcoming son Hayes in March 2020, her style sense has only gotten better.

"I think the only thing that's changed is my confidence in my body has grown since having him, 'cause I remember being so insecure as a new baby artist and just having that scrutiny for the first time in such a real way," she said. "So I feel like I can just wear whatever the hell I want now."

Morris' episode of The Walk In served as the premiere of the second season of the show, which takes fans on tours through the closets of artists and celebrities.