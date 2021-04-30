The country megastar gets candid with PEOPLE about her style and loving the skin she's in

Maren Morris on Her Post-Baby Style Evolution: 'I Can't Get Away with Not Wearing a Bra Anymore'

When PEOPLE recently caught up with the Grammy-winning country music queen, ahead of her performance at retailer Shein's virtual charity-driven Together-Fest on May 2, she opened up more about how her style has evolved since becoming a mom.

"I feel like I probably wear more high-waisted stuff now, but I definitely also — after my son, I can't get away with not wearing a bra anymore," Morris, 31, candidly told PEOPLE. "I used to have tinier boobs and didn't have to wear a bra every day. And now that's not an option. So yeah. But it's all cool! You go with it."

Most importantly for Morris is taking the time to be kind to herself and letting her body evolve at its own pace.

"I had an emergency c-section, so I already had just tons of healing to do," she said. "And to just feel like my body was okay, it took a second to get there. It's about feeling healthy."

After her big night of wins at the 2021 ACM Awards April 18, "The Bones" singer — who took home the trophies for song of the year and female artist of the year — also addressed the unhealthy societal norms surrounding the post-baby snap back.

"We're always extremely pressed to erase any evidence on our body that we had a child — that we housed a child for nine, 10 months — so I just realized how unhealthy that was for me and my workout journey to be like, 'I need to get back to where I was before,' " Morris said.

"That's not really the goal — that shouldn't be the goal, to just sort of erase the fact that you had a kid."